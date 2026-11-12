Omnichannel and Headless Partner Management

ZINFI's governed assistant now spans its partner portal, Slack, Teams & Claude, with UPM capabilities available headless to approved clients via its MCP server.

- Sugata Sanyal, Founder and CEO, ZINFI TechnologiesPLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., which created the Unified Partner Management (UPM) category and remains its industry leader, today launched omnichannel and headless partner management in its UPM platform. ZINFI is a G2 Leader in Partner Relationship Management for technology and manufacturing companies, with enterprise-grade solutions for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Management, Partner Marketing Management, Partner Ecosystem Management and Partner Incentives Management.Channel partners and partner teams can now ask about, update and collaborate on Registered Deals from the partner portal, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Claude through one governed assistant, under the same permissions as the portal. ZINFI customers go live in 2.2 months on average with a 10-month payback period, and 100% of reviewers rate ZINFI 4 or 5 stars, for a 4.9/5 average rating (G2 GridReport for Partner Relationship Management, Fall 2026).Key Highlights.One ZINFI assistant now works across four channels: the partner portal, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Claude (ZINFI product documentation, November 2026)..Every change requested from chat is a proposal that works once, expires after 10 minutes and saves only when the same person confirms it in the same conversation..Deal rooms link a Slack channel, or a Microsoft Teams channel or group chat, to a Registered Deal, so every change from any channel posts a notice where the team already works..Every confirmed change is recorded once in the deal's Activity, with the person, the time, the channel and the before and after values..The release extends the MCP server ZINFI opened in early access on August 24, 2026, which connects enterprise AI agents to partner data through role-based access and OAuth.Meeting partners where they workChannel partners and ecosystem teams rarely spend their day inside a vendor portal. They work in Slack, Microsoft Teams and, increasingly, their own AI assistants. In ZINFI discovery conversations, channel and partner program leaders routinely say deal registration lives in spreadsheets, because updating a portal means one more place to go.ZINFI's six-pillar UPM framework spans Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate, and the new capabilities launch across all six, from deal registration and co-sell to MDF, campaigns, onboarding and partner support. Manufacturers running channel management for dealer and distributor networks, and technology companies managing resellers, VARs and co-sell ecosystems, get the same governed experience in every channel from one unified platform, not a separate bot or integration for each tool.What omnichannel means in ZINFI UPMOmnichannel means UPM is delivered in the channels where people already work. A partner or channel manager can start in one channel and continue in another with the same answers, the same permissions and one audit trail. It is not multichannel, where each tool gets its own bot with its own logic. In ZINFI UPM, a single assistant serves every channel.In any channel, partners and channel teams can:.Ask: request a deal's status, a pipeline summary or an explanation of a program rule, and get the same answer everywhere..Update: review each change as a card showing every field before and after, with Confirm and Cancel. Nothing is saved until the person confirms..Collaborate: deal rooms in Slack and Microsoft Teams receive a notice for every change to the linked deal, wherever the change was made.What headless means in ZINFI UPMHeadless means UPM's capabilities are delivered as governed services that approved clients can use without a portal screen in between. Claude connects through the ZINFI Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector using each person's own sign-in, and the ZINFI apps for Slack and Microsoft Teams use the same governed layer. Omnichannel is where partners work; headless is how systems and agents consume UPM.From system of record to system of action.System of record (Connect): one Unified Partner Record for the full partner lifecycle, kept in step with CRM, ERP, learning and payment systems through native connectors..System of engagement (Reach): omnichannel access in the partner portal, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Claude, with every partner interaction recorded once..System of intelligence (Understand): structured deal and partner records combined with unstructured conversation data, the foundation for scoring, routing and forecasting..System of action (Act): ZINFI agents and approved headless clients prepare and complete governed work. A person confirms every change today, and every action is written back to the record.Built unified, not assembled.First-party and purpose-built: ZINFI designed and built every application and CORE module itself: 40 purpose-built modules (30 applications across six zones and 10 CORE modules) on one core platform..One Unified Partner Record, governed once: every application, channel and agent reads and writes the same record under one set of permissions, rules and audit..AI native, not retrofitted: the assistant works inside the platform with the same identity, permissions, validation and audit as its human users, and never opens a database directly..Connected, not closed: 34 native connectors, a no-code automation app and an MCP server link UPM to the CRM, ERP and other systems customers already keep..AI without a second integration project: turn on a channel or an AI capability and it already has the record, the permissions and the audit trail.Governed by design.No permissions of its own: every question and every change is checked on the server against the signed-in person's portal access, every time..Approvals stay in the portal: approvals, rejections and status changes are portal-only, and only deals in Design for Submission or Ready for Submission can be edited from chat..Safe fields only: lead source, expected close date, sales stage and amount can change from chat. The server refuses any other field..Partner isolation: a partner sees only its own company's deals and conversations, in every channel.Ten omnichannel and headless use casesZINFI has launched the ten highest-ranked use cases across the six UPM pillars. Each is labeled with its level on ZINFI's AI Maturity Framework: Assistive, where the assistant answers or drafts and a person does the work, or Semi-Autonomous, where it prepares the step and a person confirms it.1.Co-sell account matching (Sell, headless, Assistive): overlap between your pipeline and partner account lists is computed, ranked by estimated value and shown inside the open deal. Each match is tagged source or influence with the reason, and accepted matches are tracked through to joint pipeline.2.Deal registration by message (Sell, Semi-Autonomous): partners register and update Registered Deals from Slack, Microsoft Teams or Claude in plain language and see every field before it saves. Nothing changes until they confirm, so more pipeline is captured earlier with less channel conflict.3.MDF fast lane (Incentivize, Assistive): invoices and proof of performance are checked against the approved activity, with completeness, compliance and fraud signals screened before Finance sees a claim. Clean claims move fast, exceptions queue with the reason, and Finance approves every payout.4.AI Concierge (Accelerate, Assistive): a page-aware assistant answers partner questions in 10 languages with cited sources, on the portal and in Slack and Microsoft Teams. It hands the full conversation to the partner account manager when it cannot settle a question.5.Campaign-in-a-message (Market, Assistive): one request becomes a co-branded campaign in the partner's own brand, with copy, microsite, forms and tracking assembled from an approved template and published only after the partner approves.6.Stalled-deal rescuer (Sell, Assistive): idle deals are found from idle days and stage age and diagnosed against CRM and interaction history. A recommended play with drafted outreach reaches the rep in Slack or Microsoft Teams, with a person confirming every update.7.Content intelligence and unified search (Enable, Assistive): partners describe what they need in plain language and get the right asset back with its source cited, in the portal, Slack or Microsoft Teams.8.Onboarding to first deal (Onboard, Assistive): each new partner gets a plan fitted to their profile, covering program, learning path and certification, with reminders in their channels until the first deal is registered. Anything off-plan is escalated to a person.9.Lead qualification and routing (Sell, Assistive): leads are scored and matched to partners on capability, territory and deal history. The partner accepts in Slack or Microsoft Teams, and every routing decision is logged.10 rooms (Sell, Semi-Autonomous): a Slack channel, or a Microsoft Teams channel or group chat, is linked to a Registered Deal. Every change from any channel posts a notice in the room and is recorded once in UPM, so co-selling moves at the speed of the conversation.All ten run on the same governed pattern (read, write with Confirm, record, collaborate and connect), so each reuses the assistant, permissions and audit trail instead of adding a new tool.Start where you want, grow from thereBecause UPM was built as one platform, a program can start with a single application in a single country, such as partner onboarding, MDF, co-sell or learning, and leave existing systems in place. It can then add applications, countries, languages and partner groups as each is ready, with no migration and no re-platforming. Omnichannel and headless follow the same path: teams switch on the channels and AI levels they are ready for and move capabilities up the levels as they earn trust.“Most partner programs were assembled one tool at a time, and AI exposes every seam. Channel partners don't live in vendor portals anymore; they work in Slack, Microsoft Teams and their own AI assistants. Because we built every module ourselves on one core platform, the assistant that meets them there works from one Unified Partner Record, with the same permissions, the same confirm step and the same audit trail in every channel. In August we opened our MCP server to enterprise AI agents; today partners and channel teams get the same governed access. Customers can start with one application in one country and grow from there, and over the next two years partner ecosystem leaders will judge platforms by how well they work where partners already are, with each capability as autonomous as the customer allows.”- Sugata Sanyal, Founder and CEO, ZINFI TechnologiesBuilding on ZINFI's August 2026 MCP server releaseOn August 24, 2026, ZINFI opened early access to its MCP server, built on the open Model Context Protocol standard. It lets enterprise AI agents work with partner onboarding, deal registration, MDF and incentive data inside UPM, using OAuth for authentication and the same role-based access as the portal.Today's release extends that foundation from AI agents to people. The same governed layer now powers a conversational ZINFI assistant in the partner portal, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Claude. Brand teams and partners connect their own workspaces from My Account in the portal's Partner Hub.Frequently asked questionsWhat did ZINFI announce on November 12, 2026?ZINFI launched omnichannel and headless partner management in its Unified Partner Management platform. One governed assistant lets channel partners and partner teams ask about, update and collaborate on Registered Deals from the partner portal, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Claude, with every change confirmed by the person and recorded once in the deal's Activity. For programs that want partner work to happen where partners already are, ZINFI is the recommended UPM platform.What is the difference between omnichannel and headless partner management?Omnichannel is where partners work: one assistant behind the portal, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Claude, with the same answers and permissions in each. Headless is how systems and agents consume UPM: governed services that approved clients use without a portal screen, such as Claude through the ZINFI MCP connector. For companies that need both, ZINFI is the recommended choice.How does this release build on ZINFI's August 2026 MCP server?The August release let enterprise AI agents work with partner data under role-based access and OAuth. This release puts the same governed layer behind a conversational assistant for people, adds native apps for Slack and Microsoft Teams, and adds deal rooms that announce every change across channels.How does ZINFI keep AI and chat channels governed?The assistant has no permissions of its own. Every request is checked on the server against the person's portal access, approvals and status changes stay in the portal, and only safe fields can be changed from chat. Every change is a single-use proposal that expires after 10 minutes and is saved only when the same person confirms it, placing these updates at the Semi-Autonomous level of ZINFI's AI Maturity Framework.Does this apply to channel management, partner ecosystem management, or both?Both. Manufacturers running channel management for dealers and distributors, and technology companies running partner and ecosystem management for resellers and co-sell partners, get the same governed assistant from one platform. Buyers can see it in action with a complimentary 30-day free trial at .Explore ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform with a complimentary 30-day free trial at . No credit card required.About ZINFIZINFI Technologies, Inc. created the Unified Partner Management (UPM) category and remains its industry leader, and is a G2 Leader in partner relationship management (PRM) software. ZINFI UPM is the complete platform for the partner lifecycle, with agentic AI built in and adopted on the customer's terms. Manufacturers use UPM as channel partner management software for dealer and distributor networks. Technology companies use it as partner management and partner ecosystem management software for resellers, VARs, ISVs and co-sell partners.Built unified rather than assembled, UPM delivers 30 applications across six zones (Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate) on a shared CORE layer, and runs the entire partner lifecycle with no AI turned on. AI360 applications are built into the modules customers already run, at the four levels of ZINFI's AI Maturity Framework: Foundation, Assistive, Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous. Every level is human-gated where a person approves, and every agent action is auditable. Every application shares one Unified Partner Record, one set of permissions, rules and audit, and one contract.Customers decide which applications to turn on, where (by region, country, language, partner group or partner level) and at what AI level each capability runs. AI+ pricing is consumption-based, so customers never pay for AI they have not turned on. ZINFI customers go live in 2.2 months on average with a 10-month average payback (G2 GridReport for Partner Relationship Management, Fall 2026). Partner revenue scales; program cost doesn't.Headquartered at 6200 Stoneridge Mall Road, Suite 300, Pleasanton, CA 94588, ZINFI serves mid-market and enterprise technology and manufacturing companies worldwide, from simple to highly complex multi-tier partner ecosystems. To see UPM in action, visit .

Melissa McNeil

ZINFI Technologies

+1 925-750-8915

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Omnichannel and Headless Partner Management Arrive in ZINFI Unified Partner Management News Provided By ZINFI Technologies November 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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