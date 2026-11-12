EMMA International Launches Emerging Professionals Program to Support the Next Generation of Life Sciences Leaders

Goal for the Mentorship and Internship Program

A quote from EMMA COO, Kira Jabri.

EMMA International's Company Information

EMMA International Marketing Specialist and Intern

New initiative aims to connect emerging talent with practical experience and guidance in quality and regulatory consulting.

- Kira JabriMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EMMA International, a life sciences consulting firm specializing in quality, regulatory affairs, and compliance, announces the launch of its EMMA International Emerging Professionals Program, a mentorship and internship initiative designed to help aspiring professionals build a foundation for careers in the life sciences industry.The program aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice by connecting participants with experienced consultants and introducing them to the quality and regulatory work that supports life sciences organizations. Through mentorship and practical learning opportunities, participants will develop a deeper understanding of how compliance, critical thinking, and collaboration contribute to product quality and patient safety.“Building the next generation of life sciences professionals starts with giving people opportunities to learn, ask questions, and connect with experienced leaders,” said Kira Jabri, COO of EMMA International.“Through this program, we aim to help emerging talent develop the skills and confidence to contribute meaningfully to an industry where quality and compliance have a direct impact on patients.”The initiative is intended to introduce participants to career paths across quality assurance, regulatory affairs, validation, and related disciplines. Beyond technical knowledge, the program will emphasize professional skills such as clear communication, problem solving, attention to detail, and accountability. These skills are essential for navigating complex projects and working effectively with clients and colleagues.By investing in mentorship and early career development, EMMA International aims to create more opportunities for emerging professionals to explore life sciences consulting while learning from the experience of its team.The program is open to college students, with an anticipated start date of January 2027. Interested applicants can learn more about eligibility, program structure, and how to apply at....About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a global consulting firm providing quality, regulatory, compliance, and operational excellence solutions to organizations across the life sciences industry. From early-stage development through commercialization, EMMA helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and combination product companies navigate complex regulatory requirements, strengthen quality systems, and achieve sustainable business growth. Headquartered in the United States with a worldwide presence, EMMA delivers practical, results-driven consulting that empowers clients to bring safe, effective products to market with confidence. Learn more at .

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EMMA International Launches Emerging Professionals Program to Support the Next Generation of Life Sciences Leaders News Provided By EMMA International Consulting Group November 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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