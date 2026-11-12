Tiami Networks Selects Ennoia Technologies For Fronthaul Observability To Advance Integrated Sensing And Communication

Tiami Networks and Ennoia Technologies collaborate to advance integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) through fronthaul-based observability in 5G networks.

Ennoia's passive, read-only O-RAN Open Fronthaul analysis gives Tiami vendor-neutral access to key radio data for ISAC without custom vendor integrations

- Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami NetworksSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tiami Networks, a California-based integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) company, has selected Ennoia Technologies, Inc., an AI-RAN observability company, to provide fronthaul-based observability for its ISAC solutions. Tiami is applying Ennoia's agentic AI observability software, which passively observes the O-RAN Open Fronthaul in read-only mode. It gives Tiami's sensing applications access to key radio network information without a separate deep integration with each RAN vendor.Tiami's ISAC technology extends sensing into the radio access network (RAN), turning existing 5G base stations into a distributed sensing platform. Cooperative sensing of this kind depends on radio-level information: how each slot is scheduled, how beams are formed and what the uplink channel looks like. Today that information sits inside the RAN vendor's equipment and is usually exposed only through vendor-specific interfaces, so every new vendor means a new integration project.The Open Fronthaul interface between the DU and the radio offers a vendor-neutral alternative. Ennoia's AI-RAN observability software captures and analyzes O-RAN Open Fronthaul radio network traffic in high detail. From that traffic it extracts:. Scheduling: resource-block allocations and slot and symbol usage, per slot. Beamforming: beam identifiers and beamforming weights carried in the control plane. Channel estimates: derived from uplink radio signals. Uplink IQ samples: per antenna port, for sensing algorithms that work on the received signal itself. Timing: information that aligns sensing measurements with network activity. Physical-layer KPIs: per-slot measurements used to detect system and channel anomaliesBecause the observation is passive, the RAN needs no DU software changes or radio reconfiguration, and service is not affected. Its agentic AI automates the packet-level inspection that manual methods measure in weeks. The software is non-intrusive and vendor-neutral, and runs entirely offline, keeping fronthaul captures inside the customer's own environment. Ennoia's fronthaul analysis has been applied to captures from multiple O-RAN labs and radio vendors.The approach matches what mobile operators are asking for. Operators have invested heavily in mid-band spectrum and massive MIMO radios. They want greater visibility into radio network behavior than conventional monitoring provides, delivered without risk to service continuity. They also want fronthaul-derived information to feed emerging applications such as ISAC directly. A fronthaul-based observability layer is vendor-neutral by construction, so it can scale across single-vendor and multi-vendor networks. ISAC is being studied in 3GPP Release 20 as part of 6G; fronthaul-based observability lets operators start with the 5G O-RAN networks they run today.Under the engagement, Ennoia and Tiami will demonstrate fronthaul-based observability feeding Tiami's sensing pipeline on a 5G O-RAN testbed using the O-RAN Open Fronthaul in Tiami's lab. The companies will then pursue joint customers among mobile operators and private network owners that want to add sensing to their existing O-RAN networks.“Sensing at network scale needs radio-level information from every vendor's equipment. Ennoia lets us access the radio network information needed for sensing, so we can bring ISAC to operators' networks without waiting on a custom integration with each RAN vendor,” said Amitav Mukherjee, Ph.D., Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tiami Networks.“The fronthaul already carries everything a sensing application needs to know about the radio. It just hasn't been readable outside the RAN vendor's own tools,” said Sridhar Rajagopal, Ph.D., Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Ennoia Technologies.“Our observability is non-intrusive and vendor-neutral. That lets Tiami build ISAC on the networks operators already run, rather than on a one-off integration with each vendor.”About Tiami NetworksTiami Networks, based in Sacramento, California, develops integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) technologies that enable wireless infrastructure to provide both connectivity and situational awareness. Its portfolio includes passive sensing, deployable 5G, resilient communications, AI-enabled network intelligence and non-terrestrial networking technologies for defense, public-safety and commercial applications. The company was founded by former executives of Ericsson, Verizon, Qualcomm and Nokia. Learn more at .About Ennoia TechnologiesEnnoia Technologies, Inc. is an AI-RAN observability company building AI agents that deliver high-resolution visibility and analysis for the radio access network. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Ennoia develops AI agents for wireless edge networks powered by small language models (SLMs), with a focus on intelligent planning, installation, and monitoring of RAN deployments. Its agent-based architecture is designed to reduce both CAPEX and OPEX by delivering deep, actionable insights down to the physical layer, using non-intrusive, vendor-neutral tools that run entirely offline to ensure privacy, portability, and resilience in the field. A member of the AI-RAN Alliance and a recipient of its 2025 Innovation Award, Ennoia helps operators, vendors, and researchers automate, validate, and optimize their 5G-Advanced and 6G networks with high resolution RAN visibility. For more information, visit .Media ContactsTiami Networks: Chris Pearson, Director of Technical Marketing. (760) 542-8716.....Ennoia Technologies: Dr. Eran Pisek, Co-Founder & Chief R&D Officer. (972) 897-0154.....

Chris Pearson

Tiami Networks

+1 760-542-8716

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Tiami Networks Selects Ennoia Technologies for Fronthaul Observability to Advance Integrated Sensing and Communication News Provided By Tiami Networks November 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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