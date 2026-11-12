Nevis Style Realty Principal Says CBI Value Extends Beyond EU Access

St. Kitts and Nevis and the Schengen Area are highlighted in their respective colors, reflecting the Federation's ongoing dialogue with the European Union over CBI safeguards and visa-free access.

Wayne Tyson urges continued reform and EU engagement while protecting a program that has materially supported the Federation

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wayne Tyson, Principal of Nevis Style Realty, calls for a proportionate response to European Union concerns about Citizenship by Investment, saying St. Kitts and Nevis should continue credible reform and direct engagement while assessing the program against its full national value, not a single travel benefit.

The EU's revised visa-suspension rules identify the operation of an investor-citizenship scheme as a possible ground for suspending visa-free access, particularly where citizenship is granted without a genuine link to the country. St. Kitts and Nevis currently retains short-stay visa-free access to the Schengen area. The present debate therefore concerns the risk of a future suspension, not an existing withdrawal.

"European access matters, but it is not the only reason people seek second citizenship," Tyson said. "Applicants may be looking for the ability to relocate, a different lifestyle, family security during a global shock, a long-term investment or the opportunity to establish genuine residence in a low-tax jurisdiction. The pandemic reminded families that optionality can have value even when borders close. Citizenship should not be treated as nothing more than a travel product."

Tyson said a passport alone does not determine tax residence and that any relocation or tax-residency decision must involve substantive residence and full compliance with the laws of every relevant jurisdiction.

The Citizenship by Investment Program has also made a substantial fiscal contribution to St. Kitts and Nevis. According to the International Monetary Fund's 2026 review, CBI fees were equivalent to 23.8% of GDP in 2021, 25.8% in 2022 and 22.2% in 2023. Receipts later declined to an estimated 8.6% of GDP in 2024 and 6.0% in 2025.

The reform record should form part of that assessment. The European Commission's 2025 Visa Suspension Mechanism report states that, in response to concerns expressed by the EU, the five Eastern Caribbean CBI states harmonized their minimum investment threshold at US$200,000, strengthened security screening, and established common information-sharing and transparency standards. The report also records their notification of regional legislation providing for a regulator, biometric collection for new applicants and a residency requirement for approved applicants.

St. Kitts and Nevis has separately converted its Citizenship Unit into a statutory corporation governed by a board, legislated annual external audits, established continuing international due diligence, criminalized underselling, introduced mandatory interviews, expanded international screening, applied restricted-country controls and implemented biometric verification. These measures do not end the EU debate, but they show that the program is not static and that regulation can be strengthened further.

The same Commission report recorded 98 rejections from 223 applications in St. Kitts and Nevis during 2024, a reported rejection rate of 43.9%. That was the highest rate among the five Eastern Caribbean CBI jurisdictions listed in the Commission's table. The figure does not answer every concern about program design, but it is relevant evidence that applications are not approved automatically.

Tyson recommends that the Government seek written, measurable benchmarks from the EU; publish a compliance roadmap; independently verify key safeguards; and report annually on applications, approvals, rejections, revocations and the use of program revenue. He also supports proportionate residency or engagement requirements that create a genuine connection without making the program commercially unworkable.

"Security, passport integrity and national development are not mutually exclusive," Tyson said. "St. Kitts and Nevis can address clearly defined concerns within reason while preserving its sovereign right to determine its citizenship and development policies. The objective should be a durable program that international partners can trust and the Federation can continue to benefit from."

About Nevis Style Realty

Nevis Style Realty is a full-service real estate firm serving Nevis and St. Kitts. The firm advises local and international clients on residential, commercial and investment property. This release presents Wayne Tyson's perspective on a public-policy issue affecting the Federation and does not constitute legal, tax, immigration or investment advice.

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