BRP Family Law Attorney Heather R. Sweren Recognized As A 2026 Top Attorney By Bethesda Magazine

Heather R. Sweren, Partner

Heather R. Sweren is featured in the November/December 2026 issue of Bethesda Magazine for her family law work.

GAITHERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet, Chartered (BRP Family Law), is pleased to announce that attorney Heather R. Sweren has been recognized as a 2026 Top Attorney by Bethesda Magazine.

Sweren is featured in the publication's November/December 2026 issue, with her recognition appearing on page 87. The annual Top Attorneys feature highlights legal professionals serving Bethesda and surrounding communities.

This recognition reflects Sweren's professional accomplishments and continued dedication to family law in Maryland.

Dedicated Family Law Representation

As an attorney at BRP Family Law, Sweren represents individuals navigating significant legal challenges involving divorce and other family law matters.

Her practice reflects the firm's commitment to providing knowledgeable legal guidance, strategic advocacy, and individualized representation to clients facing complex personal and financial decisions.

Family law disputes frequently involve sensitive issues that can affect clients and their families for years to come. BRP Family Law emphasizes careful preparation, a thorough understanding of each client's circumstances, and legal strategies tailored to individual needs and objectives.

Sweren's recognition in Bethesda Magazine represents another professional achievement for the firm and highlights its continued presence in the Maryland legal community.

A Firm Focused Exclusively on Family Law

Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet concentrates exclusively on family law, representing individuals throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The firm's attorneys handle matters involving divorce, child custody and visitation, child support, alimony, complex property division, marital agreements, and other domestic relations disputes.

BRP Family Law's exclusive focus allows its attorneys to devote their professional experience and resources to the evolving legal issues affecting individuals and families.

The firm congratulates Sweren on her recognition and acknowledges her continued contributions to its family law practice.

About Heather R. Sweren

Heather R. Sweren is an attorney with Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet, Chartered, a family law firm serving Maryland and Washington, D.C.

She represents clients in Maryland family law matters and is committed to providing thoughtful legal guidance during significant personal and financial transitions.

For additional information about Sweren, visit attorneys/heather-r-sweren.

Her Bethesda Magazine profile is available at .

About Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet

Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet, Chartered, is a law firm dedicated exclusively to family law representation. With offices in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., the firm represents clients in divorce, custody, support, property division, marital agreements, and other complex family law matters.

For more information, visit .

Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet

Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet

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BRP Family Law Attorney Heather R. Sweren Recognized as a 2026 Top Attorney by Bethesda Magazine News Provided By The Legal Marketing Company November 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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