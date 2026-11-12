BJP Slams Himachal Govt Over Redevelopment Of Historic Hotel Peterhof

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh BJP legislator Rakesh Jamwal on Thursday criticised the Sukhvinder Sukhu-led Congress government over its decision to redevelop historic Hotel Peterhof under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, accusing it of putting the state's valuable public assets and heritage at risk to cover up financial mismanagement.

Questioning the government's intentions, Jamwal asked whether the move was another chapter in its alleged“Himachal on sale” agenda.

He said Peterhof was not merely a hotel but an important symbol of Himachal's history and Shimla's identity, traditionally hosting government functions, weddings, social gatherings and important meetings.

Referring to government orders issued following the January 19, 2026, Cabinet meeting, he said fresh bookings were reportedly restricted beyond June 12, while accommodation and event bookings were expected to stop from November 25.

He demanded clarity on the property's closure period, redevelopment cost and the revenue losses HPTDC would incur.

Jamwal, who is the party's chief spokesperson, also questioned a November 6 tender reportedly concerning the removal of the existing structure and site clearance.

He asked whether an independent structural assessment had been conducted and why renovation and modernisation alternatives had not been made public.

He further alleged that Peterhof was part of a broader policy of transferring public tourism assets to private operators. Eight HPTDC properties -- Apple Blossom at Fagu, Sarvari in Kullu, Lake View in Bilaspur, Mamleshwar in Chindi, Chanshal in Rohru, Shivalik in Parwanoo, Old Ross Common in Kasauli and Giriganga in Kharapathar – have already been approved for private operation.

Citing government information presented in the Legislative Assembly, Jamwal said these properties generated Rs 6.76 crore in revenue during 2025-26. He also questioned the approval of approximately Rs 49.56 lakh in consultancy fees for appointing a transaction adviser, asking why public-sector improvements were not explored instead.

Also quoting the prolonged Wildflower Hall dispute, Jamwal cautioned that private management agreements involving valuable government properties could have long-term consequences.

Although the state regained possession of Wildflower Hall on March 31, 2025, the Oberoi Group subsequently secured operating rights for another 35 years through a competitive process.

He urged the government to reconsider its approach and ensure that Peterhof's heritage, public ownership, financial interests and long-term control remain protected.