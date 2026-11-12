Himachal Likely To Receive Rain, Snow Over Next Four Days

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a spell of rain and snowfall over the next four days, with temperatures likely to drop by up to six degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological (Met) Department here on Thursday forecast light to moderate precipitation in several parts of the state from November 12 to 15, with higher-altitude areas likely to receive snowfall.

It said that thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in a few districts, prompting an advisory for residents and farmers to remain cautious.

In higher-altitude areas, light rainfall and snowfall are likely at isolated places on November 12 and 13.

Similar weather activity may occur at one or two locations on November 14 and 15.

According to the Met Department, minimum temperatures may gradually fall by two to four degrees in several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next three to four days.

During the same period, maximum temperatures are also likely to decline by two to six degrees. This drop in temperature is expected to make mornings and evenings noticeably colder, a weather expert said.

During the past 24 hours, weather conditions across the state remained mainly dry.

No significant change was recorded in minimum and maximum temperatures at most places, although temperatures remained above normal at a few locations.

According to the Met Department, Kukumseri recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 2.1 degrees.

Meanwhile, Una had earlier recorded the highest maximum temperature at 32.6 degrees.

Along with rainfall and snowfall, thunderstorms and lightning have also been forecast in some districts.

According to the district-wise warning forecast issued by the department, thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on Thursday.

On November 13, similar weather activity is likely at isolated places in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.

On November 14, thunderstorms may occur at a few places in Chamba and Kangra.

No specific weather warnings have been issued for any district for November 15 and 16.

The Met Department said weather activity could damage standing crops.

Weak structures and temporary huts may also suffer partial damage.

Residents have been advised not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms, minimise outdoor activities and move to safe locations.

People have also been urged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and follow advisories issued by the state government.

With rainfall, possible snowfall and falling temperatures expected over the coming days, Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a noticeable shift towards colder winter conditions.