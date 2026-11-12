50,000 Devotees Pay Respects To Relics Of Shakyamuni Buddha In Arunachal Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar/New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Nearly 50,000 devotees have visited the exposition of the sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha in Arunachal Pradesh in the first two weeks of the event that is offering people a rare opportunity to pay their respects, an official said on Thursday.

"As the exposition enters its second week, it continues to provide an opportunity for devotees from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh to offer prayers, seek blessings and experience the spiritual significance of the sacred relics," a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Culture said.

The exposition commenced at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery (Tawang Monastery) on October 31 and concluded on November 7.

During this period, more than 31,000 devotees from Tawang and neighbouring areas visited the monastery to offer prayers and pay their respects to the sacred relics, the statement said.

Following the conclusion of the exposition at Tawang, the sacred relics arrived at Thubchog Gatsel Ling (TGL) Monastery, also known as Lower Gompa, in Bomdila, on November 8, it added.

The participation of the local community reflects the strong Buddhist traditions and spiritual heritage of the region, the statement said.

The public exposition at TGL Monastery in Bomdila will continue till Friday, providing devotees with further opportunities to have darshan of the sacred relics.

Following the conclusion of the Bomdila exposition, the sacred relics will proceed to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, where they will be open for public veneration from November 14 to 20, the statement said.

The exposition is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the National Museum in New Delhi, the Arunachal Pradesh government, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in New Delhi.

The initiative reflects the Union government's continued commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich Buddhist heritage and strengthening the country's cultural and spiritual ties with Buddhist communities, the statement said.