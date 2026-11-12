Love Egg Curry? Give This Roasted Masala Version A Try
Here is a tasty egg curry recipe that uses a paste of roasted coconut and various spices. Check out how you can make this dish.
Ingredients Required
6 eggs
For the gravy
2 teaspoons coconut oil
4 cloves
2 cardamoms
A one-inch piece of cinnamon
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
Half a teaspoon poppy seeds
A small piece of mace
1 teaspoon black peppercorns
Half a cup of grated coconut
For frying
4 tablespoons coconut oil
1 large onion
Salt to taste
2 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste
4 green chilies
Half a teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
Tomato puree (from 2 tomatoes)
2 sprigs of curry leaves
A few mint leaves
A few coriander leaves
Method of Preparation
Boil the eggs and peel off the shells. Heat the oil and add the whole spices to temper. Add the grated coconut and black peppercorns, and roast them by stirring continuously until the color changes. Once it cools down, grind it into a fine paste with a little water.
Heat some oil and fry the finely chopped onion. When the onion turns soft, add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the raw smell goes away. Then add the green chilies, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and chili powder, and roast well.
Add the tomato puree and cook until the oil starts separating. Toss in the leaves and sauté for a bit longer. Next, add the ground masala paste, enough water, and salt, and bring it to a good boil. Drop the eggs in, let it boil once more, turn off the heat, and keep it covered. Your delicious egg curry is ready to be enjoyed with plain rice, ghee rice, roti, or paratha.
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