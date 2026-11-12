Kerala Shocker: Woman Plots Boyfriend's Abduction, Murder With Friends, 5 Arrested

Five people, including three women and two men, have been arrested in Kerala's Malappuram district for allegedly plotting to murder a young man at the behest of his girlfriend, who reportedly conspired with her friends to eliminate him, police said. The incident took place in the Tirur area, where the accused allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and attempted to kill the young man after he travelled to meet his girlfriend.

The accused have been identified as 19-year-old Safana, a native of Pattambi, and her friends, 20-year-old Nadiya and 25-year-old Rabeeba, both residents of North Annara in Tirur. The two male accused have been identified as 28-year-old Irshad and 25-year-old Asarudheen, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, Safana allegedly hatched a conspiracy with her friends to get rid of her boyfriend. As part of the plan, the accused allegedly abducted him, snatched his mobile phone and brutally assaulted him in an attempt to kill him.

The incident reportedly unfolded when the young man, a resident of Pattambi, arrived in Tirur around midnight recently in search of his girlfriend. The accused allegedly approached him and offered to take him to meet her before giving him a ride on a motorcycle.

However, instead of taking him to his girlfriend, the accused allegedly took him to a location where the remaining members of the group were waiting in a car. They then reportedly forced him inside the vehicle and launched an assault.

After allegedly beating him, the accused abandoned the injured man by the roadside near the riverbank at Thazhepalam and fled the scene, ANI reported.

The victim later approached the police and lodged a complaint, triggering an investigation into the alleged murder plot. Acting on the complaint, police arrested all five accused from Thazhepalam in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation was led by Tirur Inspector Jaleel Karuthedath.

During the investigation, police reportedly discovered that Irshad and Asarudheen had criminal records involving multiple cases, including drug trafficking, attempted murder and assault. Both had previously been lodged in jail and were also facing cases under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

All five accused were subsequently produced before the Tirur Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody.

The investigation team included Sub-Inspectors Anusha Gopinath, Mithun and Nazeer Tirurkkad, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajeesh, and civil police officers Unnikuttan, Ashish Stephen, Saiju, Anandu, Adarsh and Diljith.

Further investigation into the case is underway.