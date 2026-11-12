Azerbaijan's Greater Caucasus Glacier Area Shrinks 9% Since 2017 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The area of glaciers in the Azerbaijani part of the Greater Caucasus has decreased by 9%, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said at a high-level event dedicated to the topic of "Adaptation, Mitigation, Loss and Damage, and Financing for the Monitoring of Glaciers" held within the framework of COP31 in Antalya today.

He noted that the rapid melting of glaciers poses a direct threat to the water security of billions of people.

In his address, Musayev also presented extensive scientific observations and data. He highlighted that the Caucasus Mountains serve as water towers of vital importance to the country.

"The first official records regarding glaciers in the Gusarchay basin date back to 1890, and field observations conducted in recent years indicate that the melting process has accelerated significantly. According to satellite data from Azercosmos, the surface area of glaciers in the Azerbaijani section of the Greater Caucasus decreased by 9% from 2017 through 2025. Furthermore, consistent research carried out in the Gusarchay basin over the last 19 years has revealed a downward trend in the contribution of snow cover to water resources, a clear demonstration of the adverse impacts caused by climate change," he added.

The deputy prime minister noted that for centuries, mountain communities have lived in balance with nature, providing water sources to billions of people living downstream; however, today, that balance is being disrupted.

"The thawing of permafrost, landslides, and destructive floods are occurring with increasing frequency. Taking this reality into account, Azerbaijan made the challenges faced by mountainous regions a key priority during its COP29 Presidency. At the World Leaders Climate Action Summit held in Baku, significant steps were taken, in collaboration with Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia, to advance a 'mountain agenda,' bringing the issue of protecting mountain ecosystems into the global discourse within the framework of the UNFCCC," he remarked.

Addressing the initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan within the context of COP29, the deputy prime minister highlighted the significance of the "COP29 Declaration on Water for Climate Action," adopted with the support of over 70 countries and approximately 100 stakeholders, as well as the "Baku Dialogue on Water." During the address, it was noted that these platforms facilitate the implementation of sustained and coordinated measures aimed at protecting mountain ecosystems and glaciers.

In conclusion, Musayev pointed out that scientific knowledge and monitoring alone are insufficient; these processes must also be supported by adequate, long-term climate finance. Emphasizing the importance of fulfilling the Baku Finance Goal, as well as implementing early warning systems and satellite technologies, the deputy prime minister called upon the international community to engage in close cooperation to protect mountain ecosystems and ensure environmental sustainability for future generations.