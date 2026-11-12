Ducommun Incorporated Chairman, President And CEO Stephen G. Oswald And Wife Regina Honored With Orange County United Way Taking Action Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) a global supplier of Engineered Products, Aftermarket and Value-Added Manufacturing Solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen G. Oswald and his wife, Regina, were honored with the Taking Action Award at the Orange County United Way (OCUW) Annual Gala on November 7, 2026, in Laguna Niguel, California.

The Taking Action Award recognizes individuals whose generosity, leadership, and commitment to philanthropy create meaningful and lasting change in their communities. Steve and Regina were recognized for their longstanding dedication to giving back, their personal involvement in charitable initiatives, and their commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others. Ducommun was also proud to serve as the Title Sponsor of this year's gala, demonstrating the Company's continued commitment to supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

“We are truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from Orange County United Way,” said Steve Oswald, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ducommun.“Regina and I have been very fortunate and believe it is important to give back to members of our community and the organizations that support them. Our Foundation began in 2015 and it was a dream and goal of mine from an early age to start one, so I am thrilled that we have been able to make a small difference with our philanthropy since that time. We also are particularly proud of Ducommun's partnership with Orange County United Way and the generosity of our employees, whose commitment to their communities reflects the very best of our Company's values.”

Sue Park, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orange County United Way, shared the following:

“We are incredibly grateful for Steve and Regina's steadfast support, and it was an honor to present them with the Taking Action award at this year's gala to shine a light on their impact. They are true leaders in every sense of the word, from personally committing their time as volunteers and initiating philanthropic funding when and where it is most needed, to inspiring Ducommun's ongoing partnership and a major gift to The OC Way campaign. Because of their generosity, their leadership, and their unwavering commitment to turning influence into action, our community is stronger, more connected, and countless lives have been positively impacted.”

Ducommun's partnership with Orange County United Way reflects the Company's belief in the importance of corporate citizenship, community engagement, and investing in initiatives that strengthen families and improve lives.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions and products to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Solutions – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

About Orange County United Way

Orange County United Way mobilizes communities to create brighter futures for all, today and for generations to come.

True to its founding spirit, whenever there is a need in the community, United Way is there. Through advocacy, collaboration, and innovative programming, its work is comprehensive and action-oriented, effectively addressing the county's unique challenges.

From strengthening local resilience to expanding youth opportunity, financial stability, and access to stable housing, they're working toward an Orange County where everyone has the support they need to reach their full potential.

To learn more, visit UnitedWayOC.org.

Orange County United Way is a stand-alone, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665