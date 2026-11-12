Dan Boedigheimer, Ph. D Named Recipient Of The 2026 Bombardier Safety Standdown Award During 30Th Anniversary Event In Wichita, Kansas



A long-time Safety Standdown supporter, Boedigheimer has demonstrated exceptional safety leadership throughout his esteemed 30-plus year career

Influential award recognizes exceptional efforts to continue to enhance aviation safety throughout the industry Bombardier's Safety Standdown is celebrating 30 years of aviation safety stewardship and education providing life-long learning opportunities for aviation professionals around the world









MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that Dan Boedigheimer, Ph. D., is the winner of this year's Bombardier Safety Standdown Award, handed out annually to a deserving aviation professional that has demonstrated an uncompromising commitment to enhancing safety throughout their career. Boedigheimer received the honour during a gala dinner on the final night of the three-day milestone event which brought together more than 400 aviation professionals to Wichita, Kansas.

With more than 30 years in aviation and aerospace, Boedigheimer is a talented Chief Safety Officer who has demonstrated a history of redefining safety in the aviation and aerospace industries. Throughout his career, he has consistently applied his strong training and business development acumen to develop and lead countless aviation professionals in their careers.

“On behalf of Bombardier, I wish to congratulate Dan for his outstanding career and unwavering commitment to Safety Standdown and to promoting aviation safety and professionalism at all levels of our industry for a quarter of a century,” said Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations, Bombardier.“Dan embodies precisely what the Safety Standdown Award stands for: celebrating aviation professionals who are role models in the field and have made a real difference with everything they do. He is a true ambassador for our Safety Standdown mission.”

“Bombardier Safety Standdown has had a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, since I first attended in 2008. The knowledge I've gained, the relationships I've built, and the mentors who have challenged me to raise my own standards have shaped my career in ways I never could have imagined,” said Dan Boedigheimer, Ph. D.“I've always believed that advancing aviation safety requires us to go beyond simply meeting the minimums, and Safety Standdown brings together people who live that philosophy. I'm deeply honored to receive this award, particularly knowing how much more I've gained from this extraordinary community than I could ever give back.”

As a founding partner of Advanced Aircrew Academy, Boedigheimer holds the role of Chief Safety Officer, following a stint as CEO at the company for close to 18 years. Prior to that, he was the Lead Human Factors Instructor at Convergent Performance LLC, and the Manager of Aircraft Standards and Training at Flight Options.

The inspiration for Boedigheimer's dissertation came from attending Safety Standdown in 2006 and hearing Tony Kern's message on the Global War on Error. Four years later, his FAA-sponsored dissertation, Exploring Pilot Reliability Certification and Changing Attitudes on the Reduction of Errors, was published in the Transportation Research Record.

Boedigheimer recently completed his tenure as Chairman of the NBAA Safety Committee. He also currently serves on the IBAC IS-BAO Standards Board, reviews for the Embry-Riddle Journal of Aviation/Aerospace Education and Research, and serves on the board of the Colorado Aviation Network.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

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