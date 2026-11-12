Locally Elected Officials Across The Rio Grande Valley Support The Proposed Public Education And Workforce Endowment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statewide Polling Shows Strong Support for CTE Programs and Investing in Texas Public Schools

HIDALGO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raise Your Hand Texas, alongside leaders from the faith, business, and civic communities across the Rio Grande Valley, today urge state lawmakers to support a new funding stream for Texas public education focused on career and technical education and future-proofing our workforce.

With new leadership preparing to take office, Texas enters a period of transition that presents opportunities to address longstanding public education funding challenges while looking toward the future. The coming months will help shape how state leaders approach these issues and consider new investments to support Texas public schools, students, and the state's future workforce.

Twenty-one locally elected officials from seven cities across the Rio Grande Valley have endorsed the proposed public education and workforce endowment, which, if enacted, would be the first new funding stream for Texas public education in 20 years. The state's Rainy Day Fund, which reached its cap in 2026 for the first time, provides a strong option for a substantial catalytic investment.

“Every Texas parent needs to know their child can achieve the modern American Dream through the quality education and skills provided by their local public school,” said Dr. Libby Cohen, Executive Director of Raise Your Hand Texas.

Locally elected officials from the Valley who endorse the public education and workforce endowment include:



John Cowen, Mayor, City of Brownsville

Nurith Galonsky, City Commissioner At Large, City of Brownsville

Omar Ochoa, Mayor, City of Edinburg

Sergio Coronado, Mayor, City of Hidalgo

Victor Haddad, Mayor Pro-Tem and Former McAllen City Commissioner, City of McAllen

Tony Aguirre, City Commissioner, District 1, City of McAllen

Ambrosio Hernandez, Mayor, City of Pharr

Michael Pacheco, Commissioner, Place 1, City of Pharr

Robert Carillo, Commissioner, Place 2, City of Pharr

Ramiro Caballero, Commissioner, Place 3, City of Pharr

Daniel Chavez, City Commissioner, Place 4, City of Pharr

Ricardo Medina, City Commissioner, Place 5, City of Pharr

Itza Flores, Commissioner, Place 6, City of Pharr

Gilbert Gonzales, Mayor, City of Raymondville

Adrian Gonzalez, Mayor, City of Weslaco

Pete Garcia, Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Weslaco

Israel Gonzalez, Commissioner At-Large, City of Weslaco

Josh Pedraza, City Commissioner, District 1, City of Weslaco

Letty Lopez, City Commissioner District 2, City of Weslaco

Jose Rodriguez, City Commissioner District 3, City of Weslaco Adrian Farias, City Commissioner District 4, City of Weslaco



They are joined by nearly 1,300 additional leaders across Texas who have already endorsed the proposal, and a recent statewide survey of Texas voters found overwhelming support for this new investment.

The Raise Your Hand Texas voter survey found:



Strong support for future-proofing the workforce: 86% of Texas voters agree we must equip the next generation with the high-tech skills and industry certifications that AI can't replace.

Broad support for new, dedicated funding: 79% of Texans agree that establishing a dedicated public education and workforce endowment is a permanent promise to our children, giving them a quality education and prosperous future.

Upgrading school resources and CTE capacity: 79% of Texans agree that a public education and workforce endowment would help schools confidently expand CTE capacity, upgrade vital training equipment, and offer competitive pay to attract top-tier industry professionals into the classroom. Texas is well-positioned to invest in education and workforce: 77% of Texans agree that, given the state's current financial strength, creating a workforce fund is a sound investment in Texas's economic future.



A summary of the Raise Your Hand Texas poll and its methodology is available online.

At Valley View High School on Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m., public education advocates and Valley View ISD leaders will explain why they endorse the public education and workforce endowment.

“Our students show what CTE programs can do for a family in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Dr. Monica Luna, Superintendent of Valley View ISD.“This year 83% of our seniors graduated with an industry certification, and many of them start a job or a college program already holding a credential. We built these programs by doing more with less. A public education and workforce endowment would let school districts like ours keep pace with industry, replace equipment before it falls behind, and recruit the instructors our students deserve. That investment stays in our communities.”

Valley View ISD shows the impact a focused investment in career and technical education can have on a district. The Texas Workforce Commission awarded the district a $311,323 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant to build a welding program at Valley View High School. The program served more than 150 students in its first year, exceeding its grant goal of serving 126 students, and students earned the AWS D1.1 Structural Steel Certification at no cost to them or their families.

A public education and workforce endowment could also help public schools expand other pathways such as a Medical Assistant program. Currently, Texas is facing a shortage of medical professionals.

“As a public school Trustee and a healthcare executive, I see the acute need for expanded workforce training and opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Robby Haddad, Vice President and Counsel for Government Affairs & Policy at DHR Health.“Fortunately, the foundation of our future success and prosperity lies in our public schools. The proposed public education and workforce endowment is a welcome solution for the Valley and the state and would be a solid investment in our kids and our future.”

Contact: Anne Lasseigne Tiedt, APR

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(512) 784-3805