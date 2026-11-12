HOZO Redefines The Creative Workflow With Expanding Ecosystem Of“Tools For Evolved Maker”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOZO has officially unveiled its comprehensive ecosystem of precision instruments, cementing its foundational philosophy:“Tools for Evolved Maker.” Moving beyond traditional, utilitarian hardware, HOZO is transforming the modern workshop by developing thoughtfully designed tools that bridge the gap between industrial capability and artistic intuition. By focusing on the needs of modelers, DIY enthusiasts, and dedicated makers, HOZO develops tools that help creators work with greater precision and efficiency throughout the creative process.









At the core of the HOZO ecosystem is a commitment to resolving the everyday friction makers experience during intricate projects. For too long, creators have been forced to adapt their techniques to the limitations of standard tools. HOZO reverses this dynamic by engineering products that adapt to the maker. This philosophy is prominently showcased in two of the brand's flagship innovations: NeoSander and NeoBlade.

NeoSander elevates one of the most tedious aspects of modeling and crafting into a seamless experience. Designed for uncompromising control, this advanced sanding instrument allows makers to tackle delicate surfaces, complex curves, and stubborn nub marks without the risk of over-sanding or damaging adjacent details. Its ergonomic architecture reduces hand fatigue during extended sessions, while its precise material removal ensures a flawless finish. By turning a historically labor-intensive chore into an exercise in exactness, the NeoSander allows creators to maintain their state of flow and focus on the artistry of their work.

Complementing this capability is NeoBlade, an ultrasonic cutter engineered for surgical precision in the workshop. Whether a project requires slicing through high-density modeling plastics, trimming delicate decals, or shaping intricate custom modifications, the NeoBlade delivers clean, predictable results. Its design prioritizes both stability and tactile feedback, giving makers the confidence to execute highly technical maneuvers. Rather than fighting against dull edges or awkward grips, users experience a tool that feels like a natural extension of the hand.

These flagship tools operate within a broader, interconnected HOZO ecosystem designed to support every phase of the creative process. This includes the NeoRuler, a smart measuring device that brings digital exactness to physical drafting and scaling.









Continuing to expand this ecosystem, HOZO has introduced the HOZO Hobby Knife, a versatile tool for detailed cutting, carving, and model-making. It features a full-aluminum hexagonal handle with an anti-slip texture, a spring-loaded push-button blade-changing mechanism, and a collet that securely holds the selected blade in place.

Its compact case unfolds into a portable workstation with an integrated cutting mat, keeping tools organized and ready to use. With a selection of flat and carving blades, a saw blade, and a metal file, HOZO Hobby Knife offers makers greater flexibility for trimming, shaping, and detailing their projects.









HOZO also supports community-driven innovation through its presence on MakerWorld, where it shares 3D-printable models and open-source designs. These resources invite makers to customize their setups, experiment with new ideas, and create their own accessories and components for HOZO tools. By encouraging users to build upon and adapt these designs, HOZO helps extend the possibilities of its tools beyond their original functions.

About HOZO

Founded in 2018, HOZO develops precision tools for makers, modelers, and DIY enthusiasts under its philosophy,“Tools for Evolved Maker.” Its product lineup includes the NeoBlade ultrasonic cutter, NeoSander detail sander, NeoRuler, and HOZO Hobby Knife. With a focus on thoughtful design and practical functionality, HOZO aims to make creative workflows more precise, efficient, and enjoyable. Its products have received international design recognition, including the iF Design Award, the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), and the Good Design Award.

CONTACT: Edith Pan,...