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Notification Regarding The Interest Rate For The Period


Date: 2026-11-12 06:46:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 18 December 2025, Vytis Reno Loans 2025-1 Designated Activity Company (DAC) admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List a bond issue with an aggregate nominal value of EUR 81.2 million (ISIN LT0000136418). Under this bond issue, investors are paid annual interest calculated as the sum of a 1.1 per cent margin and the 3-month EURIBOR rate.

For the upcoming interest period from 15 November 2026 to 15 February 2027, the annual interest rate has been determined at 3.866 per cent, comprising a 1.1 per cent margin and a 3-month EURIBOR rate of 2.766 per cent.


Contact person for further information:
Maria Dawson
Director
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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