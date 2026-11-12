Notification Regarding The Interest Rate For The Period

For the upcoming interest period from 15 November 2026 to 15 February 2027, the annual interest rate has been determined at 3.866 per cent, comprising a 1.1 per cent margin and a 3-month EURIBOR rate of 2.766 per cent.

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