Cardinal Point Wealth Management Highlights U.S. Estate And Gift Tax Considerations For Canadians

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New article examines how citizenship, domicile, and U.S. asset ownership can affect estate and gift tax obligations for Canadians with cross-border financial ties.

Toronto, ON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Point Wealth Management, a firm specializing in Canada–U.S. cross-border financial planning, has published a new article examining U.S. estate and gift tax rules and their implications for Canadians with personal or financial connections to the United States.

The article, U.S. Estate and Gift Tax Considerations for Canadians, explains how citizenship, domicile, and asset ownership can determine whether U.S. transfer taxes apply to worldwide assets or only certain U.S.-situated property. These distinctions are particularly important for U.S. citizens living in Canada, green card holders, and Canadian residents who own U.S. real estate or investments.

One important consideration is that U.S. income tax residency and estate and gift tax domicile are determined under different rules. A green card holder living in Canada, for example, may remain a U.S. resident for income tax purposes while being considered domiciled in Canada for estate and gift tax purposes.

The article also outlines the federal estate and gift tax exclusion of $15 million U.S. dollars (USD) for 2026, along with the different rules applicable to Canadians who are neither U.S. citizens nor U.S.-domiciled. These individuals may face U.S. estate tax exposure on assets such as U.S. real estate and shares of U.S. corporations, even when those investments are held in certain Canadian registered accounts.

Through the Canada–U.S. Tax Treaty, qualifying Canadian residents may be eligible for estate tax relief. However, filing obligations can still arise even when treaty benefits eliminate the ultimate tax liability. Understanding these requirements is an important component of Cross-Border Wealth Transfer Planning, particularly for families transferring assets between generations.

The article further examines how U.S. gift tax rules differ from estate tax rules, including the treatment of U.S. real estate, tangible property, and securities. These differences reinforce the importance of evaluating lifetime gifts and estate transfers as part of a coordinated Cross-Border Tax Planning strategy.

Cardinal Point encourages Canadians with U.S. financial connections to review their estate plans, asset ownership structures, and potential reporting obligations before making significant gifts or transferring wealth. Early planning can help families identify potential tax exposure, evaluate available treaty benefits, and coordinate their financial and estate planning objectives across both countries.

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Cardinal Point Wealth Management is a cross-border financial advisory firm specializing in integrated planning for individuals and families with ties to both Canada and the United States. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, retirement planning, and cross-border tax strategies. With deep expertise in Canada U.S. tax planning, Canada U.S. financial planning, and guidance from an experienced Canada U.S. financial advisor, Cardinal Point helps clients navigate the complexities of living and investing across borders with clarity and confidence.

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Media Contact

Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC

Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager

Email: ...

Country: USA

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CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager Email:... Country: USA Website: