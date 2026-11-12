Magna Provides Additional Assay Results And Update On Development Activities At Levack Mine In Sudbury, Ontario
|Drillhole
|Property
|Zone
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
|Cu %
|Ni %
|Co %
|Pt g/t
|Pd g/t
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
| Pt+Pd+Au
g/t
|NiEq %
|CuEq %
|MLV-26-55
|Levack
|R2
|420.8
|423.0
|2.2
|0.8
|1.7
|0.1
|1.8
|3.0
|0.1
|2.4
|4.9
|2.8
|4.5
|including
|422.5
|423.0
|0.5
|0.8
|6.4
|0.1
|3.2
|5.9
|0.1
|3.0
|9.2
|7.5
|11.8
|and
|499.6
|499.9
|0.3
|6.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.8
|1.9
|0.1
|24.0
|2.8
|4.2
|6.7
|and
|531.1
|531.4
|0.3
|9.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.4
|1.6
|0.3
|40.0
|2.4
|6.2
|9.7
|MLV-26-56
|Levack
|Intermediate
|82.3
|83.2
|0.9
|2.2
|1.0
|0.0
|1.9
|1.7
|0.6
|10.2
|4.2
|3.2
|5.1
|R2
|and
|428.8
|429.2
|0.4
|1.5
|4.3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|9.0
|1.0
|4.8
|7.6
|and
|442.2
|443.1
|0.9
|5.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|0.9
|22.5
|2.9
|4.3
|6.7
|and
|450.4
|452.5
|2.1
|4.8
|0.8
|0.0
|2.4
|1.0
|0.4
|26.2
|3.8
|4.4
|7.0
|and
|463.6
|464.0
|0.3
|8.1
|2.1
|0.0
|0.5
|4.8
|2.5
|40.0
|7.8
|8.7
|13.8
|MLV-26-57
|Levack
|R2
|956.7
|957.1
|0.3
|7.9
|3.6
|0.1
|4.1
|3.9
|0.1
|16.0
|8.1
|9.3
|14.7
|and
|963.6
|965.9
|2.3
|3.4
|1.3
|0.0
|1.8
|1.7
|0.1
|7.6
|3.5
|3.8
|6.0
|including
|965.3
|965.9
|0.6
|11.1
|3.3
|0.1
|4.5
|3.5
|0.1
|21.0
|8.0
|10.9
|17.3
|MLV-26-59
|Levack
|R2
|466.7
|467.0
|0.3
|7.5
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.1
|53.0
|1.3
|4.8
|7.6
|MLV-26-70
|Levack
|R2
|435.6
|436.0
|0.4
|4.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|23.0
|0.6
|3.1
|4.9
|and
|459.3
|460.3
|1.0
|4.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|0.1
|19.5
|0.8
|3.1
|4.9
|MLV-26-71
|Levack
|R2
|436.3
|436.6
|0.3
|2.4
|5.2
|0.1
|2.9
|2.0
|0.0
|8.0
|5.0
|6.8
|10.8
|and
|449.8
|450.1
|0.3
|2.3
|2.0
|0.0
|4.4
|0.3
|0.2
|17.0
|4.9
|4.0
|6.4
|MLV-26-72
|Levack
|R2
|358.2
|358.6
|0.4
|24.4
|3.4
|0.1
|2.3
|10.5
|1.2
|84.0
|14.0
|20.3
|32.1
|and
|395.2
|395.5
|0.3
|16.4
|0.4
|0.0
|1.1
|8.7
|1.0
|80.0
|10.9
|12.3
|19.4
|and
|400.1
|408.7
|8.6
|1.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.3
|1.4
|0.3
|11.6
|1.9
|1.6
|2.5
|including
|400.1
|400.6
|0.5
|20.6
|0.3
|0.0
|2.0
|14.9
|1.0
|134.0
|17.9
|15.8
|24.9
|MLV-26-76
|Levack
|R2
|331.8
|332.1
|0.3
|12.9
|0.1
|0.0
|2.2
|0.4
|1.4
|62.0
|4.0
|9.1
|14.3
|and
|395.1
|396.1
|0.9
|16.6
|0.3
|0.0
|6.7
|13.0
|0.6
|97.5
|20.3
|13.8
|21.8
|including
|395.1
|395.7
|0.6
|25.4
|0.4
|0.0
|10.7
|19.4
|0.8
|159.0
|30.9
|20.9
|33.1
|MLV-26-80
|Levack
|Footwall
|212.3
|214.5
|2.2
|9.7
|0.6
|0.0
|5.9
|10.2
|3.2
|59.6
|19.3
|10.5
|16.6
|including
|213.4
|214.2
|0.9
|20.0
|0.5
|0.0
|8.2
|19.1
|3.4
|124.6
|30.7
|18.5
|29.2
|R2
|and
|475.3
|479.1
|3.9
|5.6
|0.9
|0.0
|2.4
|1.7
|0.3
|34.0
|4.4
|5.0
|7.9
|including
|475.3
|476.0
|0.7
|25.8
|3.6
|0.0
|8.9
|4.1
|0.3
|155.0
|13.3
|21.0
|33.3
|MLV-26-81
|Levack
|R2
|476.1
|477.5
|1.3
|13.7
|2.9
|0.0
|5.4
|2.6
|0.4
|82.1
|8.4
|12.4
|19.6
|including
|476.1
|476.9
|0.8
|22.8
|5.0
|0.0
|8.5
|4.1
|0.3
|137.0
|12.9
|20.4
|32.3
|Grab Sample
|Levack
|1800-1600 Ramp
|5.7
|0.2
|0.0
|8.4
|1.0
|0.3
|57.0
|9.7
|5.4
|8.6
All lengths are downhole length. True widths are highly variable and estimated to range from 30-80% of downhole length. Ni Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt g/t x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd g/t x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au g/t x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Ni $/lb. Cu Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt g/t x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd g/t x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au g/t x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Cu $/lb. Metal prices in US$: $7.72/lb Ni, $4.88/lb Cu, $18.12/lb Co, $1,410/oz Pt, $1,156/oz Pd and $3,815/oz Au.
Figure 1: Location of Magna Mining's Properties, Including the Levack Mine and Key Sudbury Infrastructure
Figure 2: 3D Longitudinal View Looking North, Showing the Levack Mine Mineralized Zones in Relation to the R2 Footwall Zone and Intermediate Zone
Figure 3: 3D Oblique View Looking North Northeast, Showing the Intermediate Zone, the 1800-1600 level ramp and the location of Cu-PGE mineralization encountered in the ramp
Table 2: Drillhole Collar Coordinates
|BHID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth
|MLV-26-55
|472086
|5166519
|-200
|24
|-34.49
|3691
|MLV-26-56
|472086
|5166519
|-200
|29
|-51.3
|2001
|MLV-26-57
|472109
|5166291
|339
|7
|-56.04
|1797
|MLV-26-59
|472086
|5166519
|-200
|15
|-32.19
|1853
|MLV-26-70
|472086
|5166519
|-201
|31
|-44.45
|1750
|MLV-26-71
|472086
|5166519
|-201
|28
|-37.85
|1804
|MLV-26-72
|472041
|5166416
|-541
|21
|0.99
|1850
|MLV-26-76
|472038
|5166415
|-542
|25
|-6.29
|1800
|MLV-26-80
|472086
|5166519
|-200
|32
|-53.86
|1650
|MLV-26-81
|472086
|5166519
|-200
|33
|-52.22
|1775
Q3 2026 Quarterly Results Conference Call and Webcast
As a reminder, the company will be holding its Q3 results conference call and webcast today, Thursday November 12, 2026, at 8:00am EST. The conference call details are as follows:
To register for the conference call, please use the following link to obtain a Dial-in Number and PIN:
To attend the webcast in listen-only mode, please use the following link:
Qualified Person for Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Quality Assurance and Control
Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. Levack drilling utilizes NQ or BQTK sized core and McCreedy West utilizes BQTK sized core. The core is then logged, and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m. Levack drill core is split and sampled 1⁄2 core, and McCreedy West is whole core sampled. Samples are then put into plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to SGS Laboratories in Garson, Ontario for preparation, which are then shipped to Lakefield, Ontario for analysis. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 4 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards and 2 samples of blank material.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as“may”,“might”,“indicate”,“potential”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“believe”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“will”,“continue”,“intend”,“plan”,“target”,“forecast”,“prospective”,“significant”,“encouraging” or other similar words or phrases or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, economic, technical and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the failure of additional drilling and assays to support assumptions, expectations or estimates of potential mineralization, metal tons or grade, such as in the R2 Footwall, West Main Orebody, Intermediate Orebody, Copper Ramp or any other zone at the Levack project, the failure of additional drilling to support additional expansion or delineation of estimated resources, the failure to have accurately estimated declared mineral resources or mineral reserves, the failure of additional drilling to support production planning or replenish production or mined ore, the failure to maintain an adequate rate of development or access to stopes to maintain production, the failure to meet production, costs, earnings, cash flow or development expectations, forecasts or guidance, the lack of availability of drill rigs to implement exploration or other programs or the failure to proceed as quickly as planned with additional exploration, development, production or other drilling, continued delays for assay results, the failure to bring the Levack and Crean Hill projects back into commercial production, and other risks disclosed in the Company's most recent annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on the SEDAR+ website (at: ). Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, there can be no certainty or assurance that the Company has accurately or adequately captured, accounted for or disclosed all such risks, uncertainties, contingencies or factors. Readers should place no reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Resource exploration and development, and mining operations, are highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge will not eliminate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and precious metals assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's McCreedy West Mine is currently in production, the adjacent Levack Mine is being restarted, and construction of the Crean Hill Project has been approved. These operations are supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Podolsky, Kirkwood and Shakespeare.
Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.
Additional corporate and project information is available at and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at .
For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Executive Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: ...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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