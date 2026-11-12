Specificity Launches Jai: The Marketing-Optimization Platform Running Client Campaigns Today, Opening To Agencies Soon

jAI by Specificity Inc (OTCID: SPTY) sources fresh audiences, optimizes every channel, and gets smarter by the minute. Bots optimize, humans make the call.

Specificity, Inc. (OTCID:SPTY)

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Specificity Inc (OTCID: SPTY), the company built on the belief that digital ads should reach real people, not bots, fake clicks, or algorithmic waste, today announced the launch of jAI, a marketing-optimization platform that analyzes and optimizes every marketing metric, in every digital campaign, across every channel. jAI is live today with 18 clients and 62 active campaigns running across Meta, Google Ads and StackAdapt programmatic and connected TV, and every campaign feeds verified results back into its intelligence. Specificity will open jAI to agencies through a subscription model.Your audience. Everywhere. Most marketing today is bought on the platforms' terms: their audiences, their measurement, their automation. The platforms that sell the inventory also decide who an ad reaches and report what worked. A static data file is no fix either. The data market changes in real time, and last year's list is not this week's in-market audience.Audiences sourced fresh from the live data marketjAI takes a different path. For each campaign, it sources a fresh audience from the live data market based on the client's ICP. Specificity acquires mobile ad IDs (MAIDs) from vetted vendors, uploads them to the channels, and uses pixels to serve and retarget across platforms. Every list is traceable to its vendor, list ID, and source time. Vendors are honesty-checked with seeded test IDs, and lift is measured against a holdout group that sees no ads.That one audience goes everywhere, on every screen where people spend time. jAI counts a conversion only when it came from the data-market audience, passed a contact check, and is not a duplicate.“We built jAI so a marketer's audience can follow people wherever they are,” said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity.“jAI is built to serve ads across social, display and programmatic, search, CTV, email, text, ChatGPT, Reddit and WhatsApp, with an optional voice agent, and our platform can connect to virtually every ad serving platform on planet Earth. That gives marketers full visibility on the customer experience, which informs how jAI optimizes campaigns in real time, while those pulling the levers have the final say. We also added Coach: bots that exist solely to coach marketers on decisions, new channel opportunities, what to test, and which metrics to focus on.”An intelligence that gets smarter by the minuteEvery campaign on jAI adds checked outcomes by segment, vendor, and channel, alongside Specificity's own proprietary marketing data. That data flows back into jAI continuously, so each campaign sharpens how the next audience is sourced and optimized.“I've spent 20 years in marketing and sat in every chair: worker bee, marketing director, CMO, agency owner, and CEO. In every one of them I watched the platforms pick the audience, run the ads, and grade their own homework,” said Wood.“jAI hands the audience back to the marketer. And because live campaign data is flowing through it every minute, jAI's superintelligence is getting smarter by the minute. Every campaign makes the next one sharper.”Bots optimize, humans make the calljAI watches spend, reach, frequency, CTR, CPA, ROAS, conversion rate, pacing, landing pages, lead quality, and speed-to-lead in one cross-channel view. It ranks segments, vendors, creatives, geos, dayparts, and devices, and sends plain-English alerts on what is winning, what is losing, and what to do next. Bots recommend; they cannot change budgets or settings on their own. A person approves, declines, or modifies every change, and every decision is logged.“jAI has been our team's passion for the last four months. We built it internally, and our team now works inside the platform every day,” said Brittany Crawford, VP of Operations at Specificity.“We can keep an eye on every client campaign, across every channel, at the same time, in one view. When jAI surfaces an opportunity, our team reviews it and makes the optimization fast. It's the platform we always wished we had as markers, and our clients will feel that benefit.”jAI is built for brands and marketing leaders, agencies and media teams running many channels for many clients, and local and multi-location businesses, including the verticals Specificity serves.Availability and Agency AccessjAI is live today on Specificity client campaigns, with a subscription model for agencies on the way. Agencies can join the waitlist and request early access at href="" rel="external nofollow" specificityin. Brands and marketing leaders can book a demo there to see jAI on their own audience.About Specificity IncSpecificity Inc (OTCID: SPTY), headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, believes digital ads should reach real people, not bots, fake clicks, or algorithmic waste. Under its signature promise, Identify. Engage. Convert., Specificity serves verticals including home services, marine, healthcare, Medicare, and financial services. Specificity is led by CEO Jason Wood. Learn more at specificityinc and specificityinc.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about jAI's capabilities, availability, product plans, the planned agency subscription model, the continued improvement of its models and optimization, and Specificity's market opportunity. Words such as“will,”“believes,”“expects,”“plans,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, data-vendor and ad-platform policies, market acceptance, competition, regulation, and the factors described in Specificity Inc's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1. Specificity undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Nothing in this release is a promise of leads or results. Channel names describe where ads can run and do not imply endorsement or partnership.

Chris Gruening

Specificity Inc

+1 941-340-7331

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Specificity Launches jAI: The Marketing-Optimization Platform Running Client Campaigns Today, Opening to Agencies Soon News Provided By Specificity Inc November 12, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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