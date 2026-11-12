New Valto Research Highlights Changes In AI-Related Search Terms Among UK Businesses

Data analysis from Valto shows a shift in AI-related searches, from 'What is it?' to 'How to use it safely.'

CHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chester-based Microsoft Solutions Partner Valto has shared new data analysis, highlighting a noticeable shift in search terms and intentions related to AI among UK businesses.

Valto analysed eighty-two AI-related search terms across four maturity stages: awareness, exploration, implementation and governance. The study found that searches for basic definitions and comparisons are falling. Searches about readiness, consulting, building agents and regulation are rising fastest.

Valto research indicates that UK businesses have moved from“What is it?” to“How do we deploy it safely?” As part of their analysis, the Valto team discovered a 19% reduction in 'What is?' and comparison searches and a 62% decrease in searches for Copilot vs ChatGPT. Generative AI searches fell by over 40%.

The exploration phase was the fastest-growing stage, with a 23% increase in searches. Consulting and readiness searches rose by 32%, and there was a 127% increase in 'AI readiness assessment' searches.

Copilot Studio has hit an all-time high in the UK in terms of interest, accounting for around 9,900 searches per month. This equates to a 62% increase. There was an 88% increase in searches for 'AI agents for business' and a fall of 26% for 'AI agents.'

Searches for regulations and standards rose significantly, according to the data review. Searches for the EU AI Act increased by 30%, those for ISO 42001 were up by 42%, and there was a 65% increase in searches for AI risk. Interest in generic AI policy templates dropped, with a decrease of 28%.

The data shared by Valto supports third-party research. Data from PWC released in January 2026 shows that only 9% of UK CEOs say AI is deployed at scale. Deloitte studies suggest that only 25% of organisations have moved 40% or more of their pilots into production.

Valto's role

Analysis conducted by the Valto team highlights the shift in search terms, questions and queries, but research suggests that at this point, many businesses get stuck. Valto comments on what it sees in client conversations. Organisations now arrive having already experimented with AI, and the sticking point is rollout, data readiness, security and governance. Companies are struggling to reach the 'deploy' and 'productionise' stages of Valto's AI maturity model, which comprises Envision, Prototype, Deploy and Productionise. Hugh Valentine, CEO of Valto, explains,

“They know now without a doubt that this could be a really valuable tool, but they're just struggling with that final hurdle of how we now get it rolled out properly across the organisation.”

The Valto team works with clients to develop and modify ideas, models and solutions to take them from processes that are“held together with sellotape or zip ties” and turn them into“mission-critical, valuable applications,” according to Hugh Valentine. The goal is to help businesses capitalise on innovative, targeted AI solutions by identifying effective tools and systems, building proper processes and deploying solutions efficiently, taking governance, cost controls and security into account.

About Valto

Valto is a trusted Microsoft Solution Partner based in Chester. The experienced team works with a diverse range of clients to help businesses harness the benefits of Microsoft technology to grow, develop and improve operations. Recent research conducted by the team shows a shift in search terms and intent related to AI use for businesses, but it also highlights a gap between the stages of maturity, with many struggling to reach the final phase. Valto works with companies to address pain points, provide tailored recommendations and implement secure, cost-effective AI solutions that align with individual business objectives.

Anyone who would like more information about Valto can use the following contact details:

Matthew Read

Valto

+44 3335779009

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