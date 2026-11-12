Complycube Builds On Swedish Bankid To Tackle Rising White Collar Crime

- Harry VaratharasanUNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sweden is at a tipping point due to a rise in systematic gang crime going digital. As a result, businesses are facing immense pressure to strengthen their Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes. ComplyCube's support for Swedish BankID helps organizations combine familiar digital identification with Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening, and ongoing risk management.In June 2026, Sweden conducted a national risk assessment and found that banking, finance, payment institutions, and accounting or real estate services are the sectors most at risk of money laundering. Finansinspektionen also reported that financial-sector risks were at an all-time high compared with five years earlier, reflecting the growing threat from organized crime.In 2025 alone, over 8.7 million Swedes have verified their identities or made a transaction through BankID showing that it is firmly embedded within Sweden's digital economy. However, confirming a customer's identity does not determine whether they present sanctions exposure, money laundering risks, or other concerns that require additional scrutiny.ComplyCube enables customers to authenticate through Swedish BankID and securely retrieve verified identity information that businesses can incorporate into their onboarding processes. Using modular workflows, organizations can combine this information with sanctions, Politically Exposed Person (PEP), and Device Intelligence screening. This layered approach protects businesses against the rising tide of white-collar crime without blocking real clients.For instance, a Swedish fintech can let BankID users verify their identity without additional document uploads. Meanwhile, they can detect higher-risk applicants through behavioral checks. Additionally, customers without BankID can be routed to alternate verification journeys, including document verification or liveness checks, enhancing inclusion and customer experience.This is a chance to reintroduce that simplicity into the overall onboarding process. Harry Varatharsan, Chief Product Officer at ComplyCube also adds: "For regulated businesses, this is a call to move away from fragmented checks toward connected journeys. This allows teams to respond to changing customer risks, regulatory expectations and business needs."Companies that want to expand globally can leverage ComplyCube's support for various eID solutions, including MitID from Denmark, BankID from Norway, and iDIN from the Netherlands. Firms can apply the same Identity Verification (IDV) techniques across Europe with a single integration, rather than building new integrations for each eID solution.About ComplyCubeComplyCube is an award-winning global IDV, KYC, and AML screening platform. It helps businesses build trust at scale with a unified solution combining eID verification, document authentication, and biometric checks. They also offer ongoing monitoring and configurable workflow automation to support secure, scalable, and compliant processes.

Media Relations

ComplyCube

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ComplyCube Builds on Swedish BankID to Tackle Rising White Collar Crime News Provided By ComplyCube November 12, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.