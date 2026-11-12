No Sale, No Fee: A Las Vegas Startup Is Flipping Local Advertising

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Perk Miner Member Benefits

Perk Miner Advertiser Benefits

Perk Miner LLC charges businesses only when a sale closes - and pays shoppers real cash back, without selling their data.

- Joe Mendez - Founder, Creator and PresidentLAS VEGAS, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local businesses have long paid for advertising that may or may not produce a customer: clicks, impressions, leads and calls, whether or not anyone buys. Perk Miner today announced the launch of a different model. Businesses list for free and pay a fee only when a sale is finalized, while shoppers earn real, withdrawable cash back and decide when - and whether - to share their contact information.Two plans, one rule: no sale, no feeAdvertisers choose between two plans before their listing is approved. The 10% ad fee plan (capped at $250 per transaction) includes every feature: eligibility to be featured, live tracking for service jobs, a public profile page that search engines and AI assistants can find, eligibility for promo codes, and the highest member cash back, 2% on up to $2,500 of each purchase.The 2% ad fee plan (capped at $50 per transaction) is built for businesses with low profit margins. It does not include featured placement, live tracking, a public profile page or promo codes, and members earn 0.4% cash back on up to $2,500 of each purchase.Search results list 10% ad fee advertisers first, followed by 2% ad fee advertisers, and advertisers can change plans from their dashboard.Businesses with low profit margins now have a platform with measured results: a fee that is charged only when a sale is finalized, at a rate small enough for thin-margin products, so every advertising dollar can be tied to a completed sale. Results are not guaranteed.Why local businesses are paying attentionPerk Miner LLC is built so that a business's advertising cost follows its revenue. Advertisers keep a prepaid balance (the minimum is $25) that covers fees, and money is drawn from it only when a member's purchase is finalized. There are no contracts and no subscriptions.The math is simple: on the 10% ad fee plan the fee is 10% of the sale, capped at $250 - roughly $1 in advertising for every $10 sold. On a $1,000 sale, the business pays $100 and keeps the rest before its own costs; on a $5,000 sale, the fee stops at $250.On the 2% ad fee plan the fee is 2% of the sale, capped at $50 - roughly $1 for every $50 sold. On a $1,000 sale the business pays $20, and on a $5,000 sale the fee stops at $50.Because advertisers also earn cash back on up to $2,500 of each qualified sale when they offer members a perk (1% on the 10% ad fee plan, 0.2% on the 2% ad fee plan), a share of that fee can come back to them. Sales and profit are not guaranteed, and Perk Miner LLC cannot promise that any member will choose a particular business.“Our model is designed to help our advertisers increase their profit margins, while providing a safe, privacy-focused marketplace for our members. Businesses get zero wasted advertising dollars, and our members never have to worry about unsolicited phone calls, spam emails or uninvited salespeople showing up at their door.”- Joe Mendez, Founder, Perk Miner LLCReal cash back - not points, coupons or gift cardsMembers join free and earn 2% cash back on qualifying purchases from advertisers on the 10% ad fee plan, on up to $2,500 of each purchase - a maximum of $50 per purchase - or 0.4% cash back from advertisers on the 2% ad fee plan, a maximum of $10 per purchase. Every listing shows which rate applies. Earnings are paid by Perk Miner LLC, not by the member and not by the advertiser, and are deposited to the member's bank account through Stripe. Earnings clear seven days after a sale is finalized, and members can withdraw once they reach $10.Both sides can also earn referral commissions when the people or businesses they invite generate qualifying purchases or sales. Perk Miner LLC pays up to 84% of the advertising revenue from every finalized transaction back out through cash back and commissions. Invites alone never pay - earnings come only from real, finalized sales.“Instead of paying for traditional forms of advertising to grow my business, I'd rather pay people. Everyone earns cashback and is rewarded generously for Word of Mouth, which I believe is the most trusted and powerful form of advertising. My business re-invests up to 84% of the advertising revenue paid by advertisers back into the ecosystem. Ask AI about different earnings scenarios as a member and as an advertiser. Try the earnings calculators in your dashboard after signing up, which is free.”- Joe Mendez, Founder, Perk Miner LLCPrivacy by designPerk Miner LLC collects only a name and email address to create an account. It does not track browsing history, use lead-capture forms or listen to conversations, and it never sells member information. Members connect with one business at a time through secure, private messaging and choose what to share and when, so a business cannot blast members with offers or call them out of the blue.Live tracking for service jobsFor service calls, members can see a provider's status, location and estimated arrival once the provider is on the way, and can confirm or correct the destination address before anyone drives there - at no cost to advertisers on the 10% ad fee plan. Live tracking is not included on the 2% ad fee plan. The feature is designed to reduce wrong-address trips and keep both sides informed.How to get startedBusinesses: create a free account, build a listing, add funds to your advertising balance and submit it for review. Choose the 10% or 2% ad fee plan. Approved listings appear in the member directory; advertisers on the 10% ad fee plan also get a public profile page anyone can view without logging in.Members: join free at PerkMiner, find local businesses and online stores, and earn cash back when a purchase is finalized.

Joe Mendez

Perk Miner LLC

+1 352-425-0808

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No sale, no fee: a Las Vegas startup is flipping local advertising News Provided By Perk Miner LLC November 12, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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