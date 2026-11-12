Our God Of Second Chances Traces Love Rekindled Across Decades And Faith Tested By Illness

Our God of Second Chances: How God Restored Love in His Perfect Timing by Colleen A. Phillip

Colleen A. Phillip's personal account connects an online reunion with forgiveness, spiritual conviction, and the uncertainty of a fiancé's brain surgery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A reunion after decades of separation and a medical crisis give personal weight to Colleen A. Phillip's Our God of Second Chances: How God Restored Love in His Perfect Timing. Drawing on her own experience, Colleen shares a story of two soulmates who reconnect online, placing their renewed relationship within an account of love, forgiveness, and faith in God's timing.

The connection at the center of the book endured through years apart and the turns their lives took along the way. Colleen presents the bond as sustained by a God-ordained purpose. As the couple confronts obstacles, prayer, unwavering faith, and determination shape their efforts to move forward together. Their reunion becomes the setting for an exploration of love that withstands time and difficulty.

The chapter Colleen identifies as most meaningful, Fear vs. Faith, brings that spiritual commitment into a moment of profound uncertainty. Her fiancé needed brain surgery, and she did not know whether he would live or die. She describes an emotional roller coaster in which fear accompanied a deeply tested faith. They prayed, fasted, and stood on Scripture. He survived the operation, an outcome she recounts within the larger story of their relationship. That chapter gives the book a focus beyond romantic reconnection.

Colleen's account includes the vulnerability of loving someone whose health is at risk and the difficulty of facing an outcome that remains unknown. Her description does not place fear outside the experience of faith: both are present as she recounts the period surrounding the surgery. The spiritual perspective is rooted in specific practices rather than separated from the circumstances confronting the couple.

For single women who have lost hope in relationships, the book offers Colleen's personal experience of a connection renewed after a long separation. She also seeks to reach people facing health issues who want hope in God's ability to heal. These two readerships meet in an account where the future of a relationship and concern for a loved one's survival become closely linked.

Love, forgiveness, and reconnection provide the book's central themes, while its explicitly inspirational outlook reflects Colleen's understanding of what happened to her. She presents the relationship through a belief in divine purpose and timing, giving readers interested in personal accounts of faith a perspective grounded in her own challenges.

Women who heard Colleen's story urged her to put it in a book, pointing to its potential to encourage other women to believe in love again.

“Moved by their words, Colleen decided to write her story in the hope of inspiring others.” - COLLEEN A. PHILLIP

Colleen A. Phillip is the author of Our God of Second Chances: How God Restored Love in His Perfect Timing. She is also the author of the children's book The Map in My Hair, published in May 2026. The story explores love, heritage, and courage through a mother-daughter journey into the history and cultural significance of cornrows.

AVAILABLE NOW. GET YOUR COPY HERE:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Colleen A. Phillip

BrightKey PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Our God of Second Chances Traces Love Rekindled Across Decades and Faith Tested by Illness News Provided By BrightKey PR November 12, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.