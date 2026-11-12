Sygnum Launches ETH Alpha Fund As Investors Look To Grow ETH Holdings Beyond Staking



EQS-Media / 12.11.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST



▪ The market-neutral fund, managed by Sygnum AG, gives professional investors a way to grow their ETH

holdings, with all returns earned and paid in ETH

▪ Targets 8-10% a year in ETH, net of fees, compared with 2-3% from staking alone i

▪ Trading runs through Sygnum Protect, keeping collateral off-exchange at a regulated bank

Zurich, Switzerland - 12 November 2026 - Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, today announced the launch of the Sygnum ETH Alpha Fund SP, giving professional investors a regulated way to grow their ETH holdings beyond staking. The market-neutral fund, denominated in ETH, targets annual returns of 8-10% in ETH, net of fees, and opened to investors on 2 November.

Corporate treasuries and exchange-traded funds are now among the largest stakers of ETH, and staking rewards of around 2-3% a yearii have become the standard return on institutional ETH holdings. Building on this, long term ETH investors aim to increase ETH holdings without selling it or taking a view on its price.

The fund keeps its core holdings staked natively with Sygnum, earning protocol rewards, and adds three further return sources, each with a different driver: premium from options, arbitrage between trading venues, and carry as well as funding rates in derivatives markets. These strategies are run by underlying managers who already operate them in other currencies, such as USD. All profit and loss is realized and reported in ETH, so investors grow the amount of ETH they hold rather than converting into dollar yield. As the fund is denominated in ETH, investors remain fully exposed to the ETH price, while the strategies themselves are market-neutral.

“Institutions that hold ETH for the long term increasingly think in ETH, not dollars, and judge their year by whether they end it holding more. We built the fund around that measure, adding in-kind income strategies to staking within the safeguards of a regulated structure.” said Markus Hämmerli, Head of Asset Management and ETH Alpha Fund lead at Sygnum.

With attractive subscription and redemption terms, a disciplined risk management framework and off-exchange safekeeping through Sygnum Protect, the fund is designed for professional and institutional investors seeking quality yield opportunities within an institutional-grade structure. The fund is managed by Sygnum Asset Management, a subdivision of Sygnum Bank AGs Investment Solutions department.

The ETH Alpha Fund is Sygnum's second alpha fund in just over a year, following the launch of the Starboard Sygnum BTC Alpha Fund in October 2025, and meets growing demand from investors for returns earned and paid in the digital assets they already hold.

The fund is available to qualified and professional investors in approved markets such as Switzerland.

i Source: Sygnum Asset Management

ii Subject to investor eligibility criteria and registration of the fund for sale in the investor's jurisdiction

About Sygnum

Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. We empower professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. Our team enables this through our institutional-grade security, expert personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services.

In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi, Luxembourg and is registered in Liechtenstein. We believe that the future has heritage. Our crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that we call Future Finance. To learn more about how Sygnum's mission and values are shaping this digital asset ecosystem, please visit sygnum and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media contact:

Dominic Castley, Chief Marketing Officer

...

Sygnum Bank AG,

Uetlibergstrasse 134a,

8045 Zurich, Switzerland



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