K'taka: Case Filed After Mysuru Woman Alleges Verbal Abuse By Bike Driver

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 12 (IANS) A young woman from Kuvempunagar locality in Mysuru has alleged that a Rapido bike taxi driver verbally abused her and used vulgar language during a phone conversation after she questioned him for leaving without waiting for her despite marking his arrival.

A video shared by the woman on social media, narrating her experience, has gone viral on Thursday, triggering concerns over the safety and conduct of bike taxi drivers.

According to the woman, she received a notification from the Rapido application stating that the driver had arrived at the pickup location. However, as her mobile phone was not immediately with her, she could not respond at that moment. When she tried to contact the driver, he reportedly shared his personal mobile number and asked her to call him.

The woman, however, said she contacted him through the company's official number and questioned why he had left after merely sending an arrival notification instead of calling her and confirming her availability.

She alleged that the driver became furious over her question and began using abusive and vulgar language against her over the phone.

In the video uploaded on social media, the woman expressed anger over the driver's behaviour and said such incidents could affect other genuine and hardworking people who depend on bike taxi services for their livelihood.

"Many people are working as bike taxi drivers and earning money through this service. Students and several others also depend on these services. I have come across many Rapido drivers who are hardworking. But disgusting people like this will create problems for everyone and damage the reputation of all drivers," she said.

She also advised women and girls to avoid booking Rapido bike taxis and opt for auto-rickshaws or cars instead, citing her experience.

"My advice to girls and women is not to book Rapido bikes under any circumstances. Instead, book an auto or a car. It does not matter if Rapido drivers hate me for saying this. This is what I experienced," she said.

The video has been widely circulated on social media, with the incident drawing attention to the behaviour of ride-hailing service drivers and the concerns of women passengers.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are verifying the allegations. The police stated that the driver will also be questioned as part of the inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the alleged verbal abuse.

The incident reportedly began when the woman questioned the driver for leaving the pickup point after sending an arrival message without making a direct call to confirm her availability. The driver allegedly lost his temper and resorted to abusive language.

The police are examining the facts of the case and verifying the allegations made by the woman.