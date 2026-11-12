ESLT Stock In Focus After $260M NATO Deal CEO Highlights Continued European And NATO Selection Of PULS Systems



CEO Bezhalel Machlis said continued selection of PULS by European and NATO customers reflects its operational maturity, versatility and ability to address the evolving requirements of modern armed forces.

On Nov. 2, Elbit Systems secured a separate $170 million, 15-year contract from Israel's Ministry of Defense to establish and operate an IDF artillery training center supporting the ROEM and LAHAV (PULS) systems. Elbit is scheduled to report Q3 2026 results on Nov.17, before the market opens, with analysts expecting EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $2.26 billion, according to Fiscal estimates.

Elbit Systems (ESLT) announced on Thursday that it had secured a $260-million contract to supply its Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) rocket artillery systems and munitions to an undisclosed European NATO member country.

The contract will be run for five years, according to the company.

ESLT stock traded 1.8% higher in premarket trading at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'neutral,' with message volumes at 'normal' levels over the past 24 hours.

CEO Notes Strong PULS Demand Across NATO

The PULS system can launch unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions and missiles with varying ranges. Its launcher can also be adapted to existing wheeled and tracked platforms, which the company said enables significant reductions in maintenance and training costs.

Commenting on the contract, Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said the continued selection of PULS by European and NATO customers reflects the system's operational maturity, versatility and ability to address the evolving requirements of modern armed forces.

He added that the contract reflects the company's long-term partnerships with European customers and its role in supporting major defense modernization programs across the region.

Elbit Secured $170M IDF Training Contract

Earlier, on November 2, Elbit Systems announced a separate contract worth approximately $170 million from Israel's Ministry of Defense to establish and operate an advanced training and simulation center for the IDF Artillery Corps. The contract will run for 15 years.

The center will support the operational integration of the ROEM (SIGMA) self-propelled artillery system and the LAHAV (PULS) precision rocket launcher system into the IDF Artillery Corps.

Under the agreement, Elbit will develop training infrastructure, including mission and driving simulators, classrooms and dedicated facilities. The company will also provide training, maintenance and support services throughout the contract period.

Boaz Cohen, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land & Armaments, said the project demonstrates the company's ability to deliver integrated, networked training solutions that combine advanced infrastructure, immersive simulation technologies, and long-term partnerships.

When Is ESLT Reporting Q3 Earnings

Elbit Systems is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Nov. 17, before the U.S. market opens. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of approximately $3.57 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.

ESLT shares have gained over 25% year-to-date.

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