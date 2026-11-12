UP Man Replaces Shopkeeper's UPI QR Code, Cheats Customers, Steals Lakhs (WATCH)

A man allegedly duped customers and shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda by replacing the original UPI QR codes at two eateries with fraudulent ones during Diwali, diverting payments meant for the establishments into his own bank account. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can been seen waiting at the counter, carefully assessing his surroundings before swapping the QR codes and fleeing the spot.

According to reports, the incident reportedly took place at Shri Nanak Sweets and Gayatri Aahar Sthal, both located near Peepal Chauraha. The accused allegedly tampered with the payment QR codes displayed at the shops and replaced them with codes linked to his own account.

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोंडा में दीपावली पर श्री नानक स्वीट्स और पीपल चौराहा स्थित गायत्री आहार स्थल पर एक युवक ने दुकानों के असली यूपीआई क्यूआर कोड उतारकर अपना क्यूआर चिपका दिया और भाग गया।

मिठाई खरीदने आए ग्राहकों ने उसी फर्जी क्यूआर पर पेमेंट किया और पैसा दुकानदारों के बजाय ठग के खाते में चला गया। दोनों जगह से लाखों रुपए के नुकसान की आशंका है।

- Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) November 11, 2026

As a result, unsuspecting customers scanning the fake QR codes believed they were making payments to the shopkeepers. However, the money was instead transferred directly to the fraudster's account.

The suspected losses from the two establishments are estimated to run into lakhs of rupees. The alleged fraud has raised concerns over the misuse of digital payment systems, particularly during busy festive periods when shops witness a surge in customers and transactions.