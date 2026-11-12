President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At Dublin Convention Centre For EPC Summit
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the Dublin Convention Centre to attend the opening plenary session of the 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC), Trend 's special correspondent reports.
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin welcomed the Azerbaijani head of state.
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