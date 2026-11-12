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Lithuania Hopes For Lasting Peace Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - President


Date: 2026-11-12 06:31:28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Lithuania hopes for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nausėda, said in response to Trend 's question on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.

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Trend News Agency

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