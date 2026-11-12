ABB Launches Digilife Online Magazine!

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ABB Bank has introduced another digital initiative – DigiLife, an online magazine that brings together useful information, fresh perspectives, and personal experiences across a wide range of topics. The new platform offers everyone the opportunity to become both a reader and a contributor.

A key feature of DigiLife is its ability to bring together people from diverse professional backgrounds and areas of interest on a single platform, where they can engage as both readers and authors. DigiLife provides a digital space for accessing valuable information, sharing knowledge and experiences, exploring different perspectives, discovering new ideas, and building a virtual community of people with shared interests.

The online magazine features a wide variety of content covering finance, technology, business, careers, personal development, lifestyle, and many other areas. Readers can benefit from the insights and experiences of others, comment on published articles, and share their own knowledge and personal experiences through original contributions.

DigiLife is designed to evolve into an open digital platform accessible to everyone. The project aims to make valuable content available to a wider audience, promote learning and awareness, and encourage people to share their knowledge and expertise.

Through DigiLife, ABB is expanding its digital ecosystem into a new area, reinforcing its role as a lifestyle partner to its customers and seeking to bring additional value to their everyday lives.

Explore the online magazine here and contribute your own articles to DigiLife.

Watch the video introducing the magazine here.

For more information about ABB's modern, convenient, and comprehensive products and services, please visit any of the Bank's branches or service offices, its official website at, contact the 937 Call Center, or follow its official social media pages.