Nuclear Diamond Batteries Subsidiary Atomiq Signs Strategic MOU With Curio To Advance Domestic Radioisotope Supply For Nuclear Batteries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MESQUITE, Nev, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) ("NDBI"), a developer of betavoltaic nuclear diamond battery technology, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, AtomiQ, Inc. ("AtomiQ"), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Curio Legacy Ventures, Inc., doing business as Curio ("Curio"), a Washington, D.C.-based nuclear technology company developing its patented NuCycle® used nuclear fuel recycling process.

The MOU establishes a framework for the companies to explore technical collaboration and potential future supply of strontium-90 (Sr-90) and americium-241 (Am-241), two radioisotopes with potential applications in long-duration power technologies. Through its NuCycle® process, Curio is developing the capability to recover valuable materials, including radioisotopes, from used nuclear fuel, creating opportunities to establish new domestic supply chains for strategic nuclear materials.

The companies intend to evaluate how Curio's isotope recovery capabilities could support AtomiQ's development of diamond and carbon-based nuclear-voltaic power sources. The collaboration will initially focus on assessing technical feasibility, isotope characteristics, potential supply requirements, and the regulatory considerations associated with future commercial applications.

Key areas of potential collaboration include:



Radioisotope supply: Exploring a potential domestic supply pathway for Sr-90 and Am-241 recovered through Curio's NuCycle technology.

Technical evaluation: Assessing isotope specifications, characterization requirements, and potential suitability for AtomiQ's nuclear battery technologies.

Regulatory coordination: Evaluating licensing, material handling, packaging, transportation, and end-of-life disposition requirements associated with potential future supply. Commercial opportunities: Identifying potential government, research, and commercial applications that could benefit from domestically sourced radioisotopes and long-duration nuclear power systems.

The MOU provides a preliminary framework for evaluating these opportunities. Any future isotope supply, technical work, material transfers, or commercial arrangements would be subject to separate agreements, successful technical validation, applicable regulatory authorizations, and facility readiness. The MOU does not establish committed purchases, supply volumes, delivery schedules, or a contract value.

“Reliable access to appropriately characterized radioisotopes is an important part of advancing our nuclear battery technology, and domestic sources of strontium-90 and americium-241 have historically been limited,” said Dr. Greg Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of AtomiQ, Inc.“This agreement gives us a structured path to qualify material, align technical requirements and plan supply as our development program progresses, and it addresses the full life cycle of the material, from delivery to take-back. We look forward to working with the Curio team.”

“Curio's patented NuCycle technology is designed to transform used nuclear fuel into valuable resources, including critical radioisotopes that can support new industries and advanced technologies,” said Edward McGinnis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curio.“Our collaboration with AtomiQ highlights the growing commercial opportunities for recovered isotopes and the importance of establishing a reliable domestic supply chain. As Curio advances toward commercialization, relationships like this demonstrate the potential for nuclear fuel recycling to strengthen American technological leadership, economic competitiveness, and national security.”

Market Opportunity: Long-Duration Power for Space, Defense, and Remote Systems

Nuclear battery technologies offer the potential to provide long-duration power in environments where conventional batteries are difficult or impractical to replace or recharge. Applications under development across the industry include space exploration, defense systems, remote sensing, subsea infrastructure, and industrial monitoring, where reliable power over extended periods can provide significant operational advantages.

Radioisotopes such as Sr-90 and Am-241 have potential applications in radioisotope power systems, subject to the technical requirements of specific power-conversion technologies. Access to reliable domestic isotope sources could help support future innovation in these fields while reducing dependence on constrained supply chains.

Curio's NuCycle technology is designed to recover valuable materials from used nuclear fuel, including radioisotopes that could serve emerging commercial markets. By exploring potential collaboration with Curio, AtomiQ seeks to better understand future isotope availability, material qualification requirements, and opportunities to integrate recovered isotopes into its nuclear-voltaic technology development.

The collaboration is non-exclusive, and both companies remain free to pursue other research, commercial, and strategic opportunities. Any future supply or development arrangements will be established through separate agreements.

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) is a Mesquite, Nevada-based, patent-led, pre-commercial company developing nuclear diamond battery technology through its majority-owned subsidiary, AtomiQ, Inc. AtomiQ's nuclear-voltaic platform is designed to convert the energy of radioisotope decay directly into electricity within engineered carbon and semiconductor structures, with the objective of delivering maintenance-free power for years to decades in applications where batteries cannot be replaced or recharged.

AtomiQ's intellectual property portfolio includes two issued U.S. patents, U.S. Patent No. 12,394,534 (nuclear-voltaic power-source architecture) and U.S. Patent No. 12,759,882 (carbon nano-onion nanomaterial synthesis), and a third U.S. application with a Notice of Allowance covering its metal-organic-framework electrode structure, together with related know-how and continuation filings.

Target applications include aerospace and space systems, defense, industrial and infrastructure monitoring, remote sensing, implantable and other medical devices, and connected devices. NDBI and AtomiQ are not affiliated with NDB, Inc.

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About Curio

Curio stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, pioneering advanced solutions in used nuclear fuel recycling and waste management to usher in the 2nd Nuclear Era®. Through its patented NuCycle® technology, Curio is developing one of the most efficient and environmentally conscious nuclear waste recycling solutions, designed to recover valuable materials from used nuclear fuel while reducing the volume of waste requiring permanent disposal by up to 97%. By maximizing resource recovery, minimizing environmental impact, and transforming nuclear waste into valuable resources, Curio is redefining the future of sustainable nuclear energy. Curio has achieved lab-scale validation and is working across six U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories, secured millions in competitive federal grants, and partnered with Utilities Service Alliance (USA) to explore collaboration and supplier-partner opportunities involving its 18 operating U.S. member reactors. Curio's NuCycle® technology was also recognized as a winner of Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning potential technical collaboration, future isotope supply, material qualification, regulatory authorizations, nuclear battery development, commercialization opportunities, and anticipated market applications. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

The MOU establishes a preliminary framework for exploring potential collaboration and does not obligate either company to undertake technical development, supply or purchase radioisotopes, transfer materials, commit funding, or enter into any future commercial arrangement. Future activities would require additional agreements and may depend on successful technical validation, facility development, applicable regulatory authorizations, financing, material availability, and other commercial and technical considerations.

There can be no assurance that the contemplated collaboration will result in commercial isotope supply, successful device development, regulatory approvals, or commercial production. Additional risks are described in NDBI's disclosure documents available through OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and NDBI undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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