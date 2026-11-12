MAMBASNAKE Opens Black Friday Sale Nov. 10 With M5 Ultra At 34% Off And Discounts Up To 60% Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The promotion includes free gifts with keyboard or mouse orders, tiered spend-and-save discounts, three giveaway rounds, and a free-order-day event on November 27.

Hong Kong, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAMBASNAKE's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale runs Nov. 10–Dec. 6 on mambasnake.com, with 34% off the M5 Ultra carbon fiber gaming mouse, up to 42% off select keyboards and mice, and up to 40% off bundles. Select accessories will also be discounted by up to 60%.









M5 Ultra Leads the Sale at 34% Off

The M5 Ultra arrives as 8000Hz polling-once confined largely to $130–$200 flagship wireless mice-has begun moving into mainstream price tiers. Sub-40g wireless mice, meanwhile, remain concentrated among higher-priced models. The M5 Ultra sits at the intersection of these two shifts.

This carbon fiber gaming mouse is built around a body weighing approximately 39g without grip tape, and ships with optional textured, non-slip grip tape. Inside, a PAW3950MAX sensor pairs with a Nordic52840 chip supporting up to 42,000 DPI, 750 IPS, and 50G acceleration. The mouse runs at an 8000Hz polling rate through its dedicated wireless receiver, uses Omron switches rated for 100 million clicks, and carries a 230mAh battery for up to 60 hours of wireless use on a single charge via USB-C.

The lightweight carbon fiber build and 8000Hz polling rate are aimed at competitive FPS and MOBA players who need fast, precise aim without wrist fatigue during long sessions. As of November 2026, the M5 Ultra is rated 4.76/5 across 143 customer reviews on mambasnake.com. During the Black Friday sale, it is available at 34% off.









Bundles Up to 40% Off: M4+M82 HE Leads, Plus Cyber Monday Flash Deals

The M4+M82 HE combo carries the deepest bundle discount at 40% off. The M4 is a 52g triple-mode wireless mouse with a PAW3311 sensor up to 24,000 DPI. The M82 HE is an 8000Hz Hall effect keyboard built around Rapid Trigger and a 0.1–3.4mm adjustable actuation range. The M82 HE also appears in three additional bundles: M5 Ultra+M82 HE, M2+M82 HE, and M3+M82 HE, each at 35% off.

The M5 Ultra is the lead product of the sale. It is also available in an X60 HE bundle at 31% off. The X60 HE is a tri-mode wireless Hall effect keyboard with 8000Hz polling.

During Cyber Monday (Nov. 30–Dec. 6), four bundles move to flash-deal pricing. M5 Ultra+X60 HE rises to 34% off, while M5 Ultra+M82 HE, M2+M82 HE, and M3+M82 HE each reach 38% off.









Three Giveaway Rounds and a November 27 Free Order Day

Three giveaway rounds run from November 9 through December 6. The first runs November 9–15, with winners announced November 16 for one M5 mouse, one X60 keyboard, and ten 20% discount codes. The second runs November 18–24, with winners announced November 25 for one M2 mouse and one M3 mouse. The third runs November 30–December 6, with winners announced December 7 for two CM05SE mouse pads. Winners are announced on the MAMBASNAKE website and Discord server.

Exclusively on Black Friday (November 27th), two orders placed on mambasnake.com will be selected to receive a full refund. Selected customers will receive their products first; refunds will be issued after they share their setup or feedback on social media. Full terms are available on the official sale page.

“Our community has been testing our products and sharing feedback and suggestions since the beginning,” said [Ray], Marketing Director at MAMBASNAKE.“The giveaway rounds and the free-order-day are our way of giving something back to the players who helped make MAMBASNAKE what it is.”

Discord community events and more exclusive offers

The MAMBASNAKE Discord community offers 3–4 high-value community-exclusive discount codes daily during the sale, along with two setup showcase events. The first runs November 12–17, with one winner receiving an M82 keyboard on November 18. The second runs November 23–29, with one winner receiving a CM05SE mouse pad on November 30.

Every keyboard or mouse order during the sale includes a free gift, randomly selected from cable organizers, mouse stickers, and switch pullers. From November 10–15, selected SKUs are available through early Black Friday flash deals with an additional 3% off, while supplies last; these use separate inventory and cannot be combined with other offers. From November 16–29, customers can use tiered spend-and-save discounts: $2 off $70, $6 off $100, $10 off $150, and $15 off $200; these cannot be combined with other discount codes.

About MAMBASNAKE

MAMBASNAKE is a high-end gaming peripheral brand built around the speed, precision, and efficiency of its namesake, the Black Mamba. The brand was founded by a team of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and gaming peripheral enthusiasts with a shared goal: to make high-performance gaming mice and mechanical keyboards accessible to every player. MAMBASNAKE's current lineup includes the M5 Ultra carbon fiber wireless mouse, the X60 HE rapid-trigger magnetic switch keyboard, and a growing ecosystem of mouse and keyboard accessories. The company also works directly with its community on product design and innovation, inviting players to participate in the development process. For full sale details and giveaway rules, visit MAMBASNAKE.

CONTACT: Gavin Chang,...