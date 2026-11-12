C3is Inc. Announces The Date For The Release Of The Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the“Company”), a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, before market opens in New York on November 18, 2026.

On November 18, 2026, at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to present the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the C3is Inc. website ().

Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, by using the link below.

Please note that this will be a listen-only mode presentation.

ABOUT C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a debt-free ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services for dry bulk, crude oil and petroleum products. Charterers include major national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders.

By the end of Q3 2026, the Company owned six vessels, three Handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt), an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 115,804 dwt and two Product tankers with a total cargo capacity of 97,963 dwt, resulting in a fleet total capacity of 311,431 dwt.

C3is Inc.'s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol“CISS”.

Company Contact:

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is Inc.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail:...