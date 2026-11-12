Certified Nurse Midwife Kim Windels: 40 Years In Home Birth And Women's Health In Northern Colorado And Southern Wyoming

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) True North Birth & Wellness offers home and water birth, prenatal and postpartum care, lactation support and lifelong women's health from one trusted midwife.

NORTHERN COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- True North Birth & Wellness, the midwifery practice of Kimberly Windels, CNM, is offering families across Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming a calm, personal way to experience pregnancy, birth and women's health care. Kim is one of a few Certified Nurse Midwives in the region who attend births outside the hospital, and her practice brings home birth, water birth, prenatal and postpartum care, lactation support and well-woman care together under one midwife. With a newly launched website, families can now see exactly how her care works before they ever pick up the phone.Kim has spent 40 years in reproductive health and midwifery. Her path ran through a nursing degree, a master's degree in midwifery and many years working in hospitals and a birth center, and as a CNM she holds prescriptive authority. She sees that experience as one of the most valuable things she brings to families who want a personal, low-intervention birth, because knowing the medical system from the inside means she can guide them through it calmly if they ever need it.“I don't believe that I know better. I just believe that I know different, and that's what makes it worthwhile,” Kim says. Families can read more about Kim's training and background as a Certified Nurse Midwife on the new site.At the heart of True North is a simple belief that the birth belongs to the family. Kim sees her role as educating, listening and guiding, so that families learn to trust what their bodies are telling them and take an active part in every decision along the way.“Birth is the window to parenting,” she says.“Knowing that you can birth allows you to carry that confidence into the next 30 or 40 years of parenting.”That philosophy shapes every stage of care. Prenatal visits last at least an hour and take place either in a family's own home or in Kim's office, and families see the same midwife from their very first call until three months after their baby arrives. Each visit covers health checks for parent and baby, labs and screenings when they are due, nutrition, childbirth education and birth planning, with plenty of time left for the questions that matter most to each family.For families planning a home birth in Northern Colorado or Southern Wyoming, safety always comes first. Kim attends home births for healthy, low-risk pregnancies within 30 minutes of a hospital, and she does not attend twin or breech births at home. Every family makes a transfer plan with her well in advance, and if a hospital becomes the right place for the birth, Kim goes with them and stays until their baby is born.“Going to the hospital isn't a bad thing. If you need to go, you need to go, and we make a plan for that,” she explains.“I'm there for you the whole time, however it is that you birth.” Families who choose water birth and meet the health criteria can welcome their baby in the water at home, supported by Kim's training through Waterbirth International.Care continues long after the birth itself. Kim makes six postpartum home visits, at one day, three days, ten days, four weeks, six weeks and three months, and as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) she supports feeding at every one of them. Her lactation support, doula support and classes are open to every family, wherever they plan to give birth.Education runs through everything Kim does. She is an ICEA-certified doula and childbirth educator, a HypnoBirthingeducator and one of a few Body Ready Methodpractitioners in Northern Colorado, a method that teaches families how to create space, encourage flow and achieve balance during labor. Kim says learning the method changed everything about what she believed about birth, and she now teaches it to families preparing for their own.Beyond pregnancy and birth, Kim offers well-woman care including annual exams, family planning and contraception, fertility support, perimenopause and menopause care and prescriptions. Women do not need to have had a baby with Kim to see her, and they are welcome to keep as much or as little of their care with her as they would like.For Kim, being trusted with such an intimate time in a family's life is the highest compliment there is. She describes her work as helping families to become families, and adding to the families they already are.“I change the world,” she says.“One family, one mom, one delivery, one birth at a time.”True North Birth & Wellness cares for families across Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, Longmont, Boulder, Cheyenne and Laramie. Families can call or text Kim directly on (970) 980-7573, and she personally returns every call and text within 24 hours. More information about her care, classes and service areas is available at truenorthbirthandwellnessco.

Emma Sivess

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Certified Nurse Midwife Kim Windels: 40 Years in Home Birth and Women's Health in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming News Provided By Unlimited Content November 12, 2026, 11:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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