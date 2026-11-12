Printful Publishes Direct-To-Garment Guide Covering The Four-Step Process, Seven Advantages And Six Limitations

DTG Guide Covering the 4-Step Process, 7 Advantages and 6 Limitations

The guide also compares the method with sublimation, screen printing, direct-to-film and UV printing and explains how to prepare a design file

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintifyCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printful, a leading global print-on-demand and fulfillment company, has released a guide that explains what direct-to-garment (DTG) printing is, how it works and where it fits among other customization techniques. According to the guide, DTG uses specialized inkjet technology to print designs directly onto fabric and is a popular technique for creating vibrant, detailed designs.How the DTG Process WorksThe guide breaks the process into four steps. It starts with digital design preparation, using a high-resolution PNG or JPEG file, ideally with a transparent background and at least 300 DPI. The garment is then pre-treated with a solution that helps water-based inks bond to the fabric and reduces fading in the wash.In the third step, the garment sits on a flat platen while the printer sprays ink in layers. The guide notes that advanced printers use multiple nozzles and automated calibration. Curing comes last, when a heat press or conveyor dryer locks in the ink. Brands that want to apply the method to their own products can customize products with DTG printing through Printful.Advantages, Limitations and Fabric ChoicesThe guide lists seven advantages: high-quality, detailed prints, unlimited colors with no per-color setup cost, no minimum order requirements, eco-friendly water-based inks, fast production with minimal setup, soft and durable prints, and compatibility with various fabrics and blends. It also names six limitations. DTG costs more and runs slower than screen printing on bulk orders, works best on cotton, requires pre-treatment that adds time and cost, depends on regular printer maintenance and is generally limited to flat, accessible print areas.On fabrics, the guide reports the best results on high-quality cotton and recommends blends with 60% cotton or more. Linen offers a distinctive texture but makes pre-treatment essential, while polyester, historically difficult, has improved with pre-treatment. Rayon, hemp and bamboo are listed as further options. Sellers planning an apparel line can explore Printful's t-shirt printing page.How DTG Compares With Other MethodsThe guide compares DTG with four other techniques. Sublimation suits polyester and light-colored items with full coverage, while DTG works on light and dark natural fibers with more limited coverage. Screen printing is efficient for large runs with few colors, but each color needs its own screen and the ink layers feel heavier. Direct-to-film works on polyester, blends and textured fabrics, though its film layer feels thicker, and UV printing is built for rigid surfaces such as glass, metal and wood."DTG gives brands detailed, full-color prints with no minimum order, and knowing its strengths and limits helps sellers match each design to the right fabric and method," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful.For file preparation, the guide advises working in RGB color mode, keeping critical elements within the safe area and checking the file guidelines tab on each Printful product page. It also points to emerging trends, including eco-friendly inks, faster printers, AI-optimized settings and specialty effects such as metallic or glow-in-the-dark finishes. Readers comparing providers can review the Printful vs Printify page. The full guide is available now on the Printful blog.About PrintfulPrintful is a global ecommerce platform and on-demand production partner that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create and sell custom products online. Through in-house production, fulfillment services, ecommerce integrations, and design tools, Printful enables brands to launch and grow without holding inventory.

Maria Kennedy

Printful

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Printful Publishes Direct-to-Garment Guide Covering the Four-Step Process, Seven Advantages and Six Limitations News Provided By Printful Latvia AS November 12, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.