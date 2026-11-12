Education Minister Launches Three Digital Initiatives Of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) In a step towards realising the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday inaugurated three flagship digital initiatives of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The initiatives include an AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) with the 'Samiksha' AI Bot, KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal, said an official statement.

The Minister said the inauguration of the three initiatives marks a major milestone in KVS's journey towards technology-enabled, transparent and efficient administration.

Developed in-house by the IT Services Cell of KVS Headquarters, the platforms aim to make essential information and services accessible at one click, saving valuable time and effort for parents, students, teachers and administrators, said the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi called for scaling up the initiative across every Kendriya Vidyalaya, covering all classes and locations.

He also encouraged stakeholders to adopt a continuous learning approach, assess outcomes, and address areas requiring improvement, the statement said.

Joshi suggested that the initiative be extended beyond KVS to benefit students across the entire school education ecosystem, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL).

Highlighting the importance of capacity-building of teachers, he suggested incorporating comprehensive teacher training data into the portal.

The Union Minister stated that this should include details of the training status of the teachers, training intervals, previous training records and upcoming training requirements.

He emphasised that integrating these details into an online platform would facilitate better monitoring and ensure timely training.

The AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra gov) provides real-time dashboards on student and staff attendance, academic performance, school infrastructure and admissions. Its 'Samiksha' AI Bot analyses data, identifies gaps and suggests interventions, enabling informed and timely decision-making, the statement said.

The KVS Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal gov) brings schools closer to parents by providing real-time attendance, progress of syllabus, academic results, learning resources and digital student ID cards, it said.

Parents can also apply online for Bonafide and CEA certificates and student leave, besides accessing student and teacher diaries. This will reduce paperwork and unnecessary school visits while strengthening parent-teacher communication, it said.