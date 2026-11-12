2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Vs Honda CB125 Hornet: Budget Power Or Premium Style? Which One Is A Better Deal?

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda CB125 Hornet: Which one is the ultimate 125cc boss in terms of price, mileage, engine power, and safety? Let's break it down and see which bike you should actually put your money on. Details inside!

The 125cc bike segment in the Indian two-wheeler market is a massive hit among college kids and daily office-goers right now. We put two strong contenders head-to-head here. On one side, we have the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 that packs solid power on a budget. On the other, we have the Honda CB125 Hornet showing off that premium streetfighter vibe. Check out this full breakdown to see which ride actually wins the 125cc crown.

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 stands out as a solid choice for those who want punchy power on a budget, sporty looks, and zero maintenance fuss for the daily commute. Bajaj has packed this beast with an updated 124.58 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. You get around 12.1 PS of power and 11.4 Nm of torque, smoothly paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The 2026 edition rocks a rear monoshock suspension, a massive 260mm front disc brake, and a sharp LED headlamp. If you go for the top variant, Bajaj hooks you up with a 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth navigation, and handy USB charging ports. It delivers a solid mileage of about 45 to 55 km per litre of petrol. Starting at a Delhi ex-showroom price of Rs 92,900, the top model stretches up to roughly Rs 1.04 lakh. The bike carries an 11-litre fuel tank and weighs in at a sturdy 131 kg.

Honda built this modern streetfighter specifically for young riders who want a more premium look than standard 125cc commuters, advanced tech, and a super lightweight frame. A 123.94 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine powers this machine, kicking out about 11.14 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of torque. Honda leveled up the safety and ride quality with golden USD front forks, an adjustable rear monoshock, and single-channel ABS braking.

Riders also get sweet premium features like a vibrant TFT display, Honda RoadSync Bluetooth, weather updates, and a Type-C charging port. The Hornet delivers roughly 45 to 50 km per litre. You can grab this machine for an ex-showroom starting price of around Rs 1.15 lakh. It features a larger 12-litre petrol tank while weighing just a nimble 124 kg.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 hits the sweet spot for middle-class buyers who want to save cash. You save around Rs 22,000 on the starting price compared to the Honda CB125 Hornet. The Pulsar 125 also takes a slight lead in the mileage game, delivering 45 to 55 kmpl, whereas the Honda Hornet puts out a reliable 45 to 50 kmpl.

With 12.1 PS power, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 gives you better top speed and pulling power on the streets. Meanwhile, the Honda Hornet sheds 7 kilos (weighing just 124 kg), making it a breeze to flick through crazy city traffic. Go for the Bajaj Pulsar 125 if you want maximum power on a budget, solid mileage, and a practical single seat for family rides. Pick the Honda CB125 Hornet if you don't mind stretching your budget for those golden USD forks, ABS safety, and smart premium features.