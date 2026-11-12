MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Nov 12 (IANS) Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season, ending his second stint at the club despite his impressive achievements in the previous campaign.

The Premier League club confirmed Carrick's departure in an official statement on Thursday, saying a change in leadership was necessary to achieve their ambitions after a difficult opening to the season.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," Manchester United said in a statement.

Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January and was initially appointed interim head coach before being handed a permanent two-year contract in May following an impressive spell in charge. He guided United to a third-place finish in the Premier League, winning 12 of their remaining 17 matches and collecting the highest points tally in the competition during that period.

However, the team's performances have taken a sharp downturn this season, with United managing just one victory in their opening 10 Premier League matches. Their disappointing run also included an early exit from the Carabao Cup following a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

United's struggles have left them in a precarious position in the league standings. Following Nottingham Forest's 3-1 victory over Manchester City last Saturday, the club dropped into the relegation zone. A dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday left them one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace, who sit in 18th.

Despite his departure, the club paid tribute to Carrick's contribution, highlighting his professionalism, dedication and status as a former player.

"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered," the statement added.

Manchester United are now expected to begin the search for a permanent successor, with United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino likely to feature among the potential candidates. Pochettino signed a contract extension with the US national team in August, although his agreement is understood to include clauses that could allow him to leave for certain high-profile club positions.