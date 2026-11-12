Azerbaijan Refunds $103.1M In VAT To Consumers In Ten Months
According to information from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the VAT refund applied to goods purchased from entities operating in the retail and food service sectors, except oil and gas products, automobiles, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products.
The refund also covered VAT paid for visits to cultural institutions and events, medical services, as well as hotel accommodation and lodging services in territories liberated from occupation.
In addition, in the period from January through October 2026, a total of 8.271 million manat ($4.87 millin) in VAT was refunded from the state budget to foreign citizens for goods purchased in Azerbaijan for personal consumption under the Tax Free program.
Will be updated
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