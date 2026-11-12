President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Ukraine In Dublin (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting Ireland at the invitation of Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and European Council President António Costa to attend the 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC), Trend 's special correspondent reports.
On November 12, President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin.
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