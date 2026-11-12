Juvrixai Announces $JUX Token Presale Ahead Of AI Agent Builder Launch On NEAR Protocol

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuvrixAI today announced the opening of its $JUX token presale as the company advances development of its no-code AI agent builder on NEAR Protocol. The announcement marks a development milestone for the project as it prepares for testnet deployment and the introduction of its agent creation platform.

Developing a No-Code AI Agent Builder

JuvrixAI is developing a platform designed to allow individuals and businesses to create AI agents without requiring programming experience. Users can select templates for tasks such as research, shopping and deal tracking, bill and subscription payments, and content creation, then describe their preferred agent behavior using natural language.

Each JuvrixAI agent is designed to operate with its own native NEAR wallet and owner-defined spending rules. These controls include daily budgets, maximum payment limits, and approved recipient lists.

Development Roadmap

Following the presale, JuvrixAI plans to deploy its safe wallet contract to the NEAR testnet and complete an independent security audit. Subsequent development stages include a mainnet launch, verified agent badges, and merchant integrations.

$JUX Presale and Token Allocation

The JuvrixAI $JUX token presale is scheduled to open on November 11, 2026, at an exchange rate of 1 NEAR for 500 JUX. The announced contribution range is between 50 and 5,000 NEAR.

The announced token allocation is as follows:

Presale: 25,000,000 JUX (25%)

Ecosystem and AI Agent Liquidity: 35,000,000 JUX (35%)

Staking and Operator Rewards: 20,000,000 JUX (20%)

Exchange Listings: 10,000,000 JUX (10%)

Core Development: 10,000,000 JUX (10%)



The $JUX token is designed to support several functions within the JuvrixAI ecosystem, including platform fees, discounts on agent execution, governance participation related to new templates and development priorities, and staking associated with verified agent badges. The token is also intended to provide priority access to testnet features and beta templates.

Following the presale, JuvrixAI plans to pursue a centralized exchange listing.

About JuvrixAI

JuvrixAI is developing a no-code platform for creating custom AI agents on NEAR Protocol. Each agent is designed with its own native wallet and on-chain spending limits, allowing individuals and businesses to deploy AI agents for various tasks while maintaining control over their primary funds.

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Media Contact:

Daniel Lee

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