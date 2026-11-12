Tab32 Launches Alpine, Bringing Agentic AI To Dental Practices

tab32 14 day trial dental software

dental software trial

tab32 opens Alpine, its all-in-one cloud dental software, to solo and small practices with a 14-day free trial and migration only when they're ready.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- tab32, a cloud dental practice management software company, today announced the launch of tab32 Alpine, a new AI-powered practice management platform designed for independent dental practices and new practice owners in the United States.Alpine brings together a complete dental practice management system, AI embedded across clinical and revenue-cycle workflows, and a layer of 17 agentic AI agents designed to take action on operational tasks that frequently go unfinished in busy dental practices.Unlike conventional dental software that sends automated reminders and waits for someone to respond, Alpine's agent layer can read patient replies, identify actual openings in the practice schedule, offer appointment options, book the selected slot and write the appointment back to the practice record.Each agent begins by proposing actions for staff approval. Practices can grant authority to individual agents, one task at a time, and revoke that authority whenever needed. From practice management software to software that completes the work Alpine is built around four connected layers. At its foundation is a single system of record that brings together scheduling, patient charts, X-rays and imaging, ledgers and insurance claims. The second layer provides the cloud-based screens dental teams use for scheduling, charting, treatment planning, patient forms, billing and reporting.The third layer embeds AI directly into clinical and revenue-cycle workflows. Features include AI-assisted clinical notes, voice-based periodontal charting, AI-powered insurance eligibility checks, automatically generated claim remarks, electronic and paper EOB auto-posting, and AI-drafted insurance appeals.Above these sits the agent layer, comprising 17 production agents organized around five operational priorities: filling the schedule, growing production, retaining patients, protecting the practice and managing daily operations.These agents handle tasks including appointment confirmations, no-show follow-up, same-day cancellation backfill, waitlist management, hygiene recall, unscheduled treatment follow-up, year-end insurance benefit reminders, lapsed patient reactivation, post-operative check-ins and coverage verification.The platform also includes operational agents that prepare a morning huddle sheet at 7 a.m. and an end-of-day brief at 6 p.m. Practices can additionally create recurring agents or give an agent a goal in plain language, such as filling a specific time window with two appointments.Designed to give dental teams more operational capacity Alpine is designed to address the administrative work that competes with patient care and practice growth. Its agentic capabilities help practices work through patient follow-ups, unfilled appointment slots and outstanding treatment opportunities without positioning automation as a replacement for front-desk or clinical staff.Every agent starts in approval mode. Practices review proposed messages and bookings before granting an individual agent permission to execute a specific task. Authority remains configurable and can be switched off. No agent charges patients, issues refunds or moves money, and agent actions are written back to the practice record."Practice management software is sold like enterprise software to people running a four-chair office: demo, quote, contract, implementation fee," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO of tab32. "We put every price on the website and opened the door. If Alpine is as good as we think it is, a dentist will find that out in fourteen days without talking to us." Transparent pricing and self-serve access tab32 Alpine starts at $95 per month per location, including the practice management system and imaging, with unlimited providers and users. There is no contract, no setup fee and no price increase during the first year.Additional AI capabilities and usage-based services are priced separately, with published rates. Agent subscriptions start at $25 per agent per month, with packages available for practices that want multiple agents.Dental practices can start a 14-day free trial directly through the tab32 website without scheduling a product demonstration or speaking with a sales representative. The trial runs in a sandbox environment with sample data and includes $5 in AI usage. No payment is collected during the trial period.New practices can begin using Alpine the same day. Existing practices can transition through a migration process involving a weekend cutover, with an estimated two-to-four-week migration period.Alpine is HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 compliant, with a Business Associate Agreement included, encryption in transit and at rest, and a full audit log.Alpine is available today at . Subscription details and usage-based pricing are available at /pricing.About tab32tab32 (Integrated Charts, Inc.) is a cloud dental practice management software company headquartered in Roseville, California. With more than a decade of experience building cloud-based dental technology, tab32 serves over 1,500 dental clinics and more than 3,000 providers, processing over $455 million in collections annually. Its product portfolio includes tab32 Alpine for independent and private dental practices and tab32 Summit for larger practices, dental groups and DSOs.

Adam Saranas

tab32

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tab32 Launches Alpine, Bringing Agentic AI to Dental Practices News Provided By Ryoku Growth November 12, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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