E-Bike Injuries Are Sending More Florida Kids To Trauma Centers Than Ever

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Florida children are getting hurt on e-bikes faster than the state can count them, months after Gov. DeSantis vetoed a safety bill that passed 37-0 and 112-0.

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Micromobility devices have sent an estimated 698,500 Americans to emergency rooms since 2017, and e-bikes are the fastest-growing piece of that count: from about 6,300 visits a year to 59,200 in 2024, nine times as many, with at least 310 people killed. Children are getting hurt far out of proportion, and in Florida nothing in state law stands between a 13-year-old and a motor that assists up to 28 mph.A new Meldon Law study on e-bike injuries pulls the federal injury data, the pediatric research, and Florida's trauma center counts together with the statutes that govern e-bikes here. Florida nearly changed those statutes this year. CS/SB 382 passed the Senate 37 to 0, and the House 112 to 0, and Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it on June 25, 2026.Key FindingsNationally. E-bike emergency room visits jumped from about 6,300 a year to 59,200 in 2024. Injuries rose 293% between 2019 and 2022.. Children 14 and under are about 18% of the population but 36% of everyone hurt on micromobility devices.. When a child's e-bike injuries are internal, 96.7% involve the head and neck.. At least 310 e-bike riders have been killed since 2017, with the yearly count rising from zero to 97. Motor vehicles caused 170; battery fires 19.In Florida. Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville treated 3 kids for e-bike crashes in 2022, 115 in 2025, and 97 in the first half of 2026.. Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County saw trauma alerts rise 178% in a year. 82% of its injured riders wore no helmet, and 44% were under 18.. Florida requires no license, no registration, and no insurance, and sets no minimum riding age.What Is Driving the Increase in Children's E-bike Crashes and InjuriesThe report points to four drivers: Class 3 speeds of 28 mph, where crash energy rises with the square of speed; devices sold as e-bikes that exceed the 750-watt legal limit; helmets built to protect a child at 12 to 15 mph; and crash reports that cannot tell an electric bicycle from a conventional one.The Problems Behind the Injury CountThe study also documents what the injury counts miss. Battery fires accounted for 106 of the 145 e-bike incidents the CPSC investigated closely. Pedestrians are being killed by riders, and where Florida cities have passed ordinances, enforcement has not always followed, while Gainesville, Ocala, and Lake City have no ordinance at all.Who Pays When a Child Is HurtFamilies often assume that because an e-bike needs no insurance, there is no coverage after a crash. Usually there is: PIP through the family's own auto policy or the at-fault driver's, product liability where the bike or battery failed, and homeowners' coverage in some cases. Medical care within 14 days is the deadline that matters most.Florida Came Six Days Short of Doing Something About the Rising Dangers of E-bikesLawmakers tried to close the legislation gap in 2026. CS/SB 382 would have capped e-bike speed near pedestrians, required police statewide to track these crashes consistently, and created a micromobility safety task force. It passed the Senate 37 to 0 and the House 112 to 0. Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed it on June 25, 2026, six days before it would have taken effect.Editors should note that several online guides still describe the bill's 10 mph pedestrian rule as current Florida law. It is not. It died with the veto. The pressure has since moved to city halls, where Key Biscayne has banned e-bikes outright, and Sunny Isles Beach, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, and Madeira Beach have set a minimum rider age of 16. Gainesville, Ocala, and Lake City had no comparable ordinance as of September 2026.The report also includes a buying guide for parents, a checklist for the first 48 hours after a crash, and how Meldon Law handles these cases.About Meldon LawMeldon Law is a Florida personal injury law firm founded by Jeffrey Meldon in 1971. For more than five decades, its attorneys have represented injured people from offices in Gainesville, Ocala, Lake City, and Fort Lauderdale, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for clients in car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, and bicycle crash cases. The firm's attorneys personally negotiate with insurance adjusters, keep a selective caseload so every case gets the resources it needs, and are the only official injury law firm partner of the Florida Gators. Consultations are free, and there is no fee unless the firm wins.This release summarizes a public education report. It is general information, not legal advice, and does not create an attorney-client relationship. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Allyson Young

Meldon Law

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E-Bike Injuries Are Sending More Florida Kids to Trauma Centers Than Ever News Provided By Lexigate November 12, 2026, 11:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law



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