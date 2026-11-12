TN CM Vijay To Join Children's Day Celebrations At Kolathur School Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, is expected to participate in Children's Day celebrations at a middle school in Chennai's Kolathur Assembly constituency on Friday, as the School Education Department prepares to distribute cakes to around 61 lakh students, teachers and non-teaching staff across the State.

Although Children's Day is observed nationwide on November 14, the celebrations in government schools have been advanced to November 13 as November 14 has been declared a holiday and schools have been instructed to organise their programmes accordingly.

According to information on the proposed programme, TN CM Vijay is likely to distribute cakes to children at the Kolathur school and join the celebrations.

His participation would mark the launch of the cake distribution initiative announced earlier for Children's Day.

The School Education Department has made arrangements to supply each student with a cake weighing 45 grams. A greeting card carrying the Chief Minister's Children's Day message will also be distributed along with it.

The statewide arrangements cover approximately 61 lakh beneficiaries, including students, teachers and non-teaching employees. The department has directed education officials to coordinate the distribution and ensure that the celebrations are conducted smoothly.

District-level monitoring officers have been appointed to oversee the exercise. They have been instructed to coordinate activities connected with cake distribution and monitor the conduct of the programme in their respective districts.

Chief Educational Officers and other officials have also been asked to work together to ensure that the arrangements are implemented properly.

The monitoring mechanism is intended to support coordination between schools and district education authorities during the celebrations. In Chennai, approximately three lakh students studying in government schools, Corporation schools and government-aided institutions are expected to receive cakes.

Distribution in these institutions will form part of the wider Children's Day programme organised by the department.

CM Vijay had earlier announced that schoolchildren would receive cakes on the occasion. Preparations for Friday's celebrations follow that announcement, with the department coordinating both the distribution arrangements and the accompanying greeting cards.

Earlier reports had indicated that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the initiative at a school event. The latest information points to a middle school in Kolathur as the venue for his participation.

The name of the school and the detailed schedule of the Chief Minister's visit were not specified in the information available.