Decision To Extend Agniveers' Tenure Based On Feedback From Defence Forces: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the decision to provide a second two-year service term option for Agniveers, after they complete their initial four years of service, was based on feedback from the defence forces.

Earlier this month, the Central government introduced a major change to the 'Agnipath' scheme by announcing to offer 'Agniveers' a second two-year service term in the military, after they complete their initial four years of service, provided that the soldiers are willing and meet the required criteria.

During his address at the Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi, Rajnath Singh stated that the decision on 'Agniveers' was taken following feedback received from the defence forces, reiterating the government's commitment to incorporate the suggestions of the military personnel into policy decisions.

He expressed confidence that the "Second Tour of Duty" initiative for the Agniveers would further strengthen the Army, Navy, and the Air Force.

Earlier, former Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi (retd) welcomed the Centre's decision, asserting that 'Agniveers' are equivalent to other soldiers in the defence forces, given that their performance during Operation Sindoor was no less than regular personnel.

Maintaining that the decision will prove to be an advantage for the Army, Tripathi said: "Even during Operation Sindoor, the performance of the Agniveer soldiers was no less than the regular soldiers. Even when we spoke to them, they displayed the same enthusiasm as other soldiers."

In his remarks at the conference on Thursday, Rajnath Singh called upon the defence forces to strengthen and sustain both offensive and defensive dimensions of the 'element of surprise' to maintain operational readiness against conventional and emerging threats arising from modern warfare.

He emphasised the need to continue bolstering intelligence and surveillance capabilities, enhance integration among systems and identify potential threats before they unfold, an official statement said.

“Our Defence Forces must develop capabilities and methods that leave the adversary with no time to react or recover, while simultaneously ensuring that we are never caught off guard by an unexpected move from the enemy. Surprise can manifest in various forms, both conventional and electronic,” he said.

The Defence Minister also called for further strengthening of intelligence and surveillance mechanisms and enhancement of operational preparedness to ensure that personnel remain alert, agile and equipped to respond effectively to any emerging challenge.