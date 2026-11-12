MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 12 (IANS) Polling for elections to 23 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh will be held on November 26, the State Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The poll panel issued notification for elections to four Municipal Corporations and 19 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats.

Elections to 100 ULBs were held on November 1 and their results have also been declared.

Elections for the remaining 23 ULBs could not be conducted due to court cases.

State Election Commissioner, Anil Chandra Punetha, said polling for the posts of Mayors and Chairpersons and Corporators and Ward Members of the ULBs will be held on November 26.

Re-polling, if any, will be conducted on November 27 while counting of votes will be taken up on November 27.

Elections will be held for the Mayors and Corporators of Srikakulam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Mangaiagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporations and chairpersons and ward members of 19 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats.

The ULBs have a total of 1,009 wards including 269 in the four Municipal Corporations.

He said November 16 will be the last date of receipt of nominations while scrutiny will be taken up the next day. November 19 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

These ULBs have a total of 24,98,152 voters. Polling will be conducted at a total of 2,801 polling centres.

The SEC directed District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to work in coordination to ensure that the local body elections across the state are conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner, without any untoward incidents.

He emphasised that the utmost priority must be given to maintaining law and order, ensuring robust police deployment, and implementing comprehensive security arrangements.

Speaking during a video conference, Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha noted that in the past, violent incidents had occurred in certain sensitive districts during local body elections. He highlighted that, following interventions by the Supreme Court and the implementation of stringent security measures, there has been a significant positive shift in how these elections are conducted.

He further acknowledged that the recent MPTC and ZPTC elections, as well as the elections for Urban Local Bodies, were successfully managed through the collective efforts of the administrative and police machinery.

It was stated that the election process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections, as well as the first phase of elections for 100 ULBs, has already been completed. It was announced that the subsequent elections for MPP Presidents will be held on November 19, and for ZPP Chairpersons on November 20.

The Commissioner announced that Gram Panchayat elections in the state will be held in three phases. Notifications for the first, second, and third phases will be issued on November 13, November 16, and November 19, respectively.