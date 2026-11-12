India Retail Inflation Hits 6.09 Percent In October Amid Food Spikes

India's Retail Inflation Surges in October

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.09 per cent in October 2026 from 5.54 per cent in September, marking its highest level since October 2024, when it stood at 6.21 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday. The latest reading represents a 55-basis-point increase over the previous month and takes inflation above the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. The central bank's inflation-targeting framework mandates maintaining CPI inflation at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

Drivers of Inflation and Food Price Impact

The acceleration was primarily driven by higher food prices, with food inflation rising to 8.94 per cent in October from 7.74 per cent in September. Onion prices recorded inflation of 116.22 per cent, while garlic, ginger and lemon prices rose 60.74 per cent, 48.32 per cent and 47.30 per cent, respectively. Supply-side pressures, including depletion of stored onion stocks and uneven rainfall affecting the arrival of fresh kharif crops, have contributed to the increase in food prices, according to the RBI's assessment of recent inflation trends

Rural food inflation stood at 9.09 per cent, while urban food inflation was recorded at 8.68 per cent. At the national level, inflation in the food and beverages category stood at 8.51 per cent. Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services recorded inflation of 10.14 per cent, while restaurants and accommodation services saw a rise of 10.06 per cent.

Detailed Commodity and Regional Breakdown

Among individual food items, onion prices recorded inflation of 116.22 per cent in October, compared with 108.13 per cent in September. Garlic inflation rose to 60.74 per cent from 54.62 per cent during the same period. Rural inflation increased to 6.63 per cent in October from 6.08 per cent in September, while urban inflation rose to 5.41 per cent from 4.88 per cent.

The inflation reading comes after the RBI raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent at its October policy review and shifted its stance to calibrated tightening. The December 2-4 meeting will be the next opportunity for the MPC to assess the implications of rising price pressures for monetary policy. (ANI)

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