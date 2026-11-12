Uttarakhand News: Kashipur Tops State Cleanliness Ranking, Rudrapur Wins In Himalayan States Category

Uttarakhand has made great progress in urban cleanliness after Kashipur and Rudrapur cities ranked highest in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

Kashipur came first in the state and Rudrapur topped the Himalayan states category in the cleanliness survey done by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

During the award ceremony in New Delhi, Kashipur won the first prize in the state category and Rudrapur came first in the Himalayan states category. Officials from the cities were awarded for promoting improved sanitation.

This shows the state's progress towards improving urban sanitation.

Kashipur And Rudrapur Come First In Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

Kashipur came first in the state out of all the cities. Rudrapur came first in the Himalayan states category.

Both cities' efforts to improve everyday cleanliness, sanitation and waste management.

This will motivate other urban local bodies in the state to improve the sanitation.

Working Towards Improved Sanitation

During the award ceremony the focus was on improving sanitation within cities and ensuring improved functioning of local municipal bodies.

The focus was on increasing cleanliness initiatives, improving sanitation and proper waste disposal. It was also highlighted that better community involvement is needed.

Officials stressed that continued efforts are needed to improve sanitation in cities and ensure improved waste management. This will help motivate municipal bodies to do better.

Mayors And Officials Attend Ceremony

Many officials and members from the public attended the ceremony.

Kashipur Mayor Deepak Bali and Rudrapur Mayor Vikas Sharma attended alongside the Director of Urban Development Department Vinod Goswami, Kashipur Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Bisht and Rudrapur Municipal Commissioner Shipra Joshi.

Manoj Pandey, State Mission Manager of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

Uttarakhand Working Towards Creating Cleaner, Sustainable Cities

Collaboration between municipal bodies and community involvement was highlighted.

Improving sanitation, waste disposal and working with locals to keep cities clean is key to creating healthier and sustainable cities.

The awards received by the cities show the efforts that urban local bodies in Uttarakhand are making to improve sanitation.