A Texas zoo has come under fire from furious parents after its Halloween decorations allegedly left young children terrified and in tears. The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is facing backlash over its spooky seasonal displays, which reportedly featured simulated mutilated body parts, headless figures, sinister characters hanging from trees and skeletons with glowing red eyes.

Parents have now launched a petition demanding that the zoo reconsider its Halloween decorations, arguing that the graphic displays have turned a fun family outing into a frightening experience for young visitors.

Filed on October 31, the petition had gathered 538 signatures at the time of the last update. It accused the popular family destination of exposing children to disturbing imagery that could leave a lasting emotional impact.

"Parents have reported children leaving in tears, expressing fear at bedtime, and asking anxious questions about death and dying after seeing the displays," the petition states.

"During visits, some families have had to cover their children's eyes, hurry past frightening decorations, or completely skip animal exhibits because of the surrounding decorations."

One mother who raised concerns said the disturbing visuals could become deeply embedded in young children's memories, particularly because their developing minds may struggle to distinguish frightening imagery from reality.

"Protecting them from intense scares prevents lingering nocturnal anxiety and nightmares that their young minds simply aren't equipped to process," the mother said.

The petition has called on the zoo to maintain its family-friendly atmosphere by opting for milder, age-appropriate seasonal decorations. It also urged the management to keep graphic and genuinely frightening displays confined to optional attractions that families can choose to avoid.

Zoo Responds To Growing Backlash

As criticism mounted, Caldwell Zoo addressed the controversy in a statement issued on Tuesday (November 10), acknowledging complaints from visitors and assuring the public that it remains committed to being a family-friendly destination.

"Caldwell Zoo understands that there have been guests voicing concern that some of our Halloween decorations were too much for small children," read the statement.

"Caldwell Zoo strives to always be a family-friendly resource to our community. We want you to know that your opinions are heard and will be taken into account for future events.

Meanwhile, the petition's creator thanked more than 500 people who had supported the campaign and revealed that discussions were already underway with the zoo's president and CEO. The two sides are also expected to meet soon to discuss the concerns.