Gardening Tips: 5 Ways To Use Home-Grown Indian Roses For Self-Care

Got a bunch of rose plants in your garden? Here's how to use these gorgeous-looking flowers in five ways for self-care purposes.

Nothing beats looking at beautifully blooming roses in your garden and feeling super happy about it. But, what if I tell you that these beautiful roses can be of immense benefit, when it comes to self-care purposes? Keep scrolling to learn more!

Boil some freshly washed rose petals in clean water. Let it come to a boil, cool it down, strain it, and store the mixture in a spray bottle. Keep it refrigerated and spray after you wash your face.

Double-boil some shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, and crushed rose petal juice. Let all these ingredients boil and mix well. Pour the mixture into a small pot, and voila, your DIY lip balm is ready!

Boil some neem leaves, hibiscus flowers, and rose petals in water. Bring it to a boil. Strain and cool it down. Use it as an aromatic and naturally antiseptic hair rinse.

Use some rose petals and grind them into a fine paste; mix it with multani mitti, honey, and some milk. very soothing face pack is ready!

Dry some rose petals in the sun. Crush them and mix them with some sugar granules and honey. Your lip scrub is ready and how!